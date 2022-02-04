February 4th: National Thank A Mail Carrier Day

Giving Thanks to our Mailroom Workers

~Felix Phommachanh, Head Director of CNUTV~

Today, February 4th, 2022, is National Thank A Mail Carrier Day. This national holiday is a day to honor mail carriers who deliver our mail and packages throughout the year. And the people to say thank you are the CNU Mailroom Workers.

Carting pallets of Amazon packages, hauling FedEx boxes, picking up UPS deliveries, and carrying bushels of USPS mail through the DSU, our CNU Mailroom Workers deliver our mail within a timely manner and are one of the key resources that keep CNU running. They handle lots of our orders from our necessary class textbooks to our shopping sprees, all within a day’s work.

During the start of the spring semester, when the first two weeks were online, the CNU Mailroom workers kept thousands of packages sent to them safe and sound. Their shelves were packed and their area was filled with packages of all shapes and sizes. From textbooks to furniture, sales items to supplies, the mailroom was on the brim of bursting. Even with some students who were on campus picking up their packages to help relieve the room, the walls of cardboard never seemed to end. They worked tirelessly to sort, maintain, and deliver our packages, even going so far as to work on the weekends twice. The weekends were during the beginning of the spring semester and another when everyone was returning to campus.

We take the CNU Mailroom for granted, yet it is a major part of our community. They are as important as our anchor organizations on campus like Student Government Association (SGA) or Campus Activities Board (CAB). They make sure to deliver us our mail and in return, we should recognize them with respect and kindness. They are our peers that go to class with us, studying for their classes while sorting through packages. They are hard workers and kind souls that I am proud to call them Captain and Friend.

Next time you go to the mailroom, give thanks to them when you pick up your amazon prime package or check your mailbox. Ask them how their day is and how it is going. Buy them some food to keep them going. Kindness goes a long way. Thank you CNU Mailroom, thank you for delivering our packages.