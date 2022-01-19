The Pomp and Circumstance of Governor Youngkin’s Inauguration

Looking at how the ceremony, the speech, and the parade went

~Josh Grimes, Editor in-Chief~

Note: All photos were taken by Josh Grimes.

Pomp and Circumstance were in the air and on the ground at the State Capital as the Commonwealth of Virginia inaugurated their 74th Governor, Glenn Allen Youngkin, the first Republican in 12 years and first to have a non-political background. In addition, the commonwealth’s 42nd Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, the first woman and African American woman; and 48th Attorney General Jason Miyares, the first Hispanic and Cuban-American were inaugurated.

On the morning of Saturday, January 15, a crowd of 7,000 gathered along with the General Assembly, media members, and many former governors to witness a successful formal transition of power to the commonwealth’s most diverse administration. This ceremony takes place every four years after the gubernatorial election on the first Saturday after the General Assembly meets for their first day in session.

Crowd entering on the right of where I'm standing Crowd entering on the left side of where I'm standing

The theme, “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together,” was about togetherness, celebrating Virginia’s spirit that is “one linked to a rich history”, reflecting not only the spirit of America’s founding fathers, but also the liberty, freedom, and unity that will put Virginia first and change the trajectory of the Commonwealth’s future. True to this notion, the inaugural address was about finding common ground and being unified.

The ceremony began roughly around noon when the General Assembly began to settle in and Speaker of the House, Todd Gilbert, formally opened the assembly. Beginning with Attorney General Miyares, each of the three members of the incoming administration was introduced one by one. After Miyares and family, came Lieutenant Governor Earle-Sears and family, and finally Governor Youngkin and family.

Former Governor Bob McDonnell, the most recent Republican comes in Former Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pam Northam walks in

Winsome Earle-Sears processing in Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Youngkin processing in

Not long after, Speaker Gilbert, as the master of ceremonies, introduced the program starting with “America the Beautiful,” which was performed by the Vocal Music Program from the Governor’s School for the Arts located in Norfolk. When the beautiful arrangement concluded, Pastor Calvin Duncan of the Faith and Family Church in Richmond did the Invocation, which included the saying of the Lord’s Prayer, and Barrett Bourgeois, the son of Commander Brian M. Bourgeois from Virginia Beach, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Pastor Calvin Duncan leading the Invocation Barrett Bourgeois leading the Pledge of Allegiance

As the crowd remained standing, the Honorable John A. Cosgrove, Jr. of the Senate of Virginia from Chesapeake and the Honorable Christopher T. Head of the Virginia House of Delegates from Botetourt delivered an arrangement of our National Anthem, the Star-Spangled Banner.

VMI cadets that were helping with security salute the American flag during the National Anthem The singing of the National Anthem by the Hon. John Cosgrove, Jr. of the Senate of Virginia & the Hon. Christopher Head of the Virginia House of Delegates.

The moment everyone was waiting for came next: The oath of office.

The oath that the Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor, and Governor took was fairly similar except for the position. The oath went as follows: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of Virginia, and I will faithfully discharge all of the duties incumbent upon me as (Attorney General; Lieutenant Governor; or Governor) of the Commonwealth of Virginia according to the best of my ability; (so help me God).” This oath was presented behind a blue lectern with the seal of Virginia, which was located in the middle of the elevated stage, built-in preparation of the inauguration, soon after the November election.

The oath of office was administered by the Honorable Kevin M. Duffan, Judge of the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court of Virginia, to Attorney General Miyares; by the Honorable Richard D. Taylor, Jr., Retired Judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit of Virginia to Lieutenant Governor Sears; and by the Honorable S. Bernard Goodwyn, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia and the Honorable Elizabeth A. McClannahan, Retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia to Governor Youngkin. After the recitation, each one signed their name to a document that had the oath in writing. The only difference after the Governor’s oath concluded was the Governor’s Salute by the Virginia Army National Guard 1st Battalion, 1111th Field Artillery, and 29th Infantry Division Band. As Governor Youngkin delivered his speech, the sound of a jet flyover was in progress after the crowd chanted ‘“Youngkin”.

Attorney General Miyares taking the Oath Lieutenant Governor Earle-Sears taking the Oath Governor Youngkin taking the Oath Attorney General Miyares signed the Oath Lieutenant Governor Earle-Sears signed the Oath Governor Youngkin signed the Oath

In his approximately thirty-minute Inaugural speech, the governor touched on togetherness and unity, reflecting on the past, and looking ahead to the future, but he also shared his day one agenda and his first executive orders and directives. The first eleven orders and directives were signed later in the day. Throughout the speech, the governor acknowledged his family, the previous administration, the former Governors that were present and thanked everyone who was in attendance and was watching on television. The governors present other than Ralph Northam included Bob McDonnell, George Allen, Doug Wilder, Jim Gilmore, Tim Kaine, Mark Warner, and Chuck Robb. Terry McAulliffe wasn’t able to attend due to being quarantined, according to his tweet, which said, “Dorothy and I hoped we could be there in person but are quarantined due to close COVID contact in the interest of health and safety. We wish Glenn Youngkin and the new administration well today as they start their term!”

Governor Youngkin acknowledging former Governors Governor Youngkin delivering his Inaugural Address Governor Youngkin acknowledged his family

The ceremony concluded with a reading selected by Governor Youngkin, which was read by Suparna Dutta of Fairfax and a Benediction by Pastor Jonathan Avendano of Iglesia Mana Del Cielo in Sterling. Following the benediction, there was the traditional blessing of the ground by representatives of Virginia’s Indian Tribes; a song called “The Blessing”, performed by the Virginia Union University Choir and VUU Ambassadors of Sound Drum Line of Richmond; and a prayer for the Commonwealth delivered by Governor Youngkin.

Suparna Dutta sharing the selected reading by Governor Youngkin Pastor Jonathan Avendano gave the benediction The Virginia Union University Choir performing “The Blessing”

As soon as the joint assembly adjourned, the inaugural parade began with the Virginia National Guard. The parade was a celebration from groups all across the commonwealth, with the Hampton Roads area being well represented. Other participants included the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets; Colonial Williamsburg Fifes and Drums; the Norfolk Academy Basketball Team; James Madison University Marching Royal Dukes; Broken Men Foundation; Boy Scouts of America; Coalitions from the Youngkin for Governor Campaign; College Sports Teams’ Mascots; The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets Color Guard, Gregory Guard, and Regimental Band: The Highty-Tighties; STEM School Representatives; The Birthplace of Country Museum; Charlottesville Cardinals Wheelchair Basketball; Brunswick Tourism; The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA): Wallops and Langley Facilities; Richmond Motor Speedway; Martinsville Motor Speedway; Virginia International Raceway; Spearhead Trails; Law Enforcement of Virginia; Oakland Springs Farm; and the Virginia Union University Choir.

Governor, First Lady Youngkin, and Lieutenant Governor Earle-Sears watching the Inaugural Parade.

Later that evening, Governor Youngkin attended his Inaugural Ball. In the days after being inaugurated, the open house of the Governor Mansion, which was supposed to happen on January 16, was postponed due to wintry weather, and Governor Youngkin delivered a speech to the joint General Assembly on the afternoon of January 17.

One thing to note is that this inauguration was the first that I covered in person with the media and news personalities I look up to every day.

The Inauguration stage view when I got to the State Capitol media area

with Henry Graff, a WWBT reporter with Karina Bolster, a WWBT reporter I’m standing in the media area

