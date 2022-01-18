Beginning of Season 2 Euphoria Theories

CNU Students Share Theories On Popular HBO Series

~Yasmin Kettani, Staff Writer~

In light of the first episode of Euphoria season two airing last Sunday, fans have been spiraling with their latest theories on the fate of the characters and their storylines. The final episode of season one aired roughly two and a half years ago, giving fans the chance to digest the cliff-hanger of an ending, and anticipate what lead screenwriter of Euphoria, Sam Levinson, has in store for his viewers this time around.

To recap, Euphoria is one of HBO’s latest hits of the recent decade. Its popularity struck because of the unexpected rawness and vulnerability that is showcased in the storylines of each character. Themes such as drug abuse, sexual violence/domestic abuse, addiction, and sexuality through the lenses of teenagers ranging from 16-18 years old bring light to the realities of our current generation.

As mentioned above, fans of Euphoria have fabricated very elaborate theories about this current season, here are a few that have stuck out the most:

The Romeo and Juliet Theory:

A popular conspiracy that has gained traction is that Rue and Jules’ relationship is based on the infamous story of Romeo and Juliet, written by playwright William Shakespeare. Fans have brought up many valid points as to how these two relationships directly correlate. For example, a clear observation is that Romeo, Rue, Jules, and Juliet all share the same initials – R and J. Another example of this is in season one when Rue and Jules’ costumes heavily mimicked the Halloween costumes of Romeo and Juliet in the notorious 1996 film adaptation. Lastly, a recent hint towards this connection is that in the first episode of season two, Rue’s first appearance begins with a Tupac song playing in the background, whereas Jules’ appearance contrasts with a Biggie song. Two rappers who are infamously known for their rivalry; similar to the Montagues and Capulets of the Romeo and Juliet universe. This theory has created a lot of controversies because as the story goes on between Romeo and Juliet, they do both in fact die at the end. Questions arise as to if this is also the fate of Jules and Rue’s relationship, but only time will tell.

Lexi’s death:

Yet another conspiracy circles around Lexi, Cassie’s younger sister. Lexis’ character has made quite the appearance in just the first two episodes of season two in comparison to her lacking screen time in the past season. Viewers have been able to see her development as a young woman who’s always been in the shadows of her older sister, Cassie. Lexi is found in the first episode of the recent party chatting with one of the leading characters, Fezco, in what fans are perceiving to be a possible romantic interaction. This newly sparked friends-to-lovers troupe seen between Lexi and Fezco holds importance because many believe it may lead to her death. For context, Fezco has found himself in trouble after aggressively attacking Nate Jacobs at the same party mentioned before. Nate’s father, Cal Jacobs, is aware that Fezco is the attacker and has plans to confront him. Many fans believe that the reason why the writers of Euphoria are placing Lexi’s character on a higher pedestal this season is because she might (literally) come in between the feud between the Jacobs’s and Fezco.

The Jules, Rue and Elliot love triangle

Elliot, played by famous singer-songwriter Dominic Fike, is a mysterious new character who was introduced towards the end of the first episode of season two. Elliot and Rue had met in a laundry room when Rue found Elliot doing drugs alone, and decided to join him. The two hit it off after Rue accidentally overdoses, and it is revealed later that they began hanging out in secret many times after the night of the party. Rue reveals their secret rendezvous after Jules meets Elliot for the first time in an awkward introduction at school. The awkwardness was not only painful to watch, but rather emotional for Jules herself as she began to become very skeptical of Rue’s feelings towards Elliot, and vice versa. Viewers have mixed feelings about why exactly Rue is so secretive about her hangouts with Elliot. Some believe it is because she is doing many different drugs with Elliot, and does not want Jules to find out. Others believe that Rue has found a subtle liking for Elliot that she does not want to admit. Regardless, Jules’s reactions towards their friendship have made it obvious that she finds Elliot threatening to their relationship.

What makes Euphoria an incredible show is how it has many different dimensions. It isn’t flat or static which is what appeals to so many viewers across the globe. The complex themes of this HBO original is what sets it apart from many others; creating important conversations on our current society, as well as conspiring on different theories.