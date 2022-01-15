The Presidential Search Continues

The Search committee holds its first meeting

Rector of the Board of Visitors, Bobby Hatten, recently sent an email update to the CNU community regarding the search for a new university president. Following President Trible’s retirement announcement in September of last year, Hatten put together a 16 member Presidential Search Committee that held their first meeting on January 7th.

During this first meeting, the committee met with Senior Assistant Attorney General for Virginia, Deb Love. Love will serve as the committee’s legal counsel. They also talked with the managing partner of the recruiting firm of Buffkin/Baker, Martin Baker. This firm has worked with CNU in the past on the appointment of several administrative members. The committee plans to have Buffkin/Baker advise them throughout the process.

In addition, Hatten announced that a webpage within cnu.edu had been created so that the CNU community can closely follow the committee’s search process as it unfolds. The page includes the most updated information, a timeline of important events, and the dates and times for upcoming committee meetings.

Follow this link to see the Presidential Search webpage: https://cnu.edu/presidentialsearch/