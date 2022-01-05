The Society of the Severed Hand Announces Hook Award Honoree

OURCA director, Dr. Salomon, receives the Hook Award

The Society of the Severed Hand presented Dr. David Salomon, the director of the Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity (OURCA), with their annual Hook Award in the Fall 2021 semester. The Hand is a secret society at CNU whose main goal is to “combat intellectual apathy.” They further define their mission as “an active stance against complacency in terms of knowledge and the use of it.”

The Hook Award is presented annually to a well-respected professor who has influenced the CNU community in a meaningful way. According to The Hand’s honoree announcement, “We select professors that have had a tremendously positive impact on both their students, and the academic spirit of the community.” Some past recipients of the Hook Award include Dr. Lori Underwood, Dr. Margarita Marinova, and Dr. Quentin Kidd.

The Hand selected this year’s honoree, Dr. Salomon, because of his dedication to opening up opportunities to students through the OURCA. The Hand stated that Dr. Salomon, “… inspires and facilitates research and exploration across disciplines in his role as Director of the Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity. As a professor, his students are challenged to think beyond the surface of the material and find their own connection and passion to the curriculum, effectively preventing apathy in learning.”

Dr. Salomon expressed his appreciation for being recognized with such a special award, “I am incredibly flattered for having been awarded The Hook Award by The Severed Hand Society, particularly because this honor comes directly from the students. I have spent my career in higher education, several decades, always focused on what will advance student learning and aid in student success.

He continued, “The Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity, which we only opened here at CNU in September 2017, facilitates the integration of student learning through research and creative activity beyond the traditional classroom, and I am thrilled that it has been successful in fulfilling that mission.”