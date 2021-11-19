Dancing With The Stars Finale Is Approaching

~Ella McCandless, Staff Writer~

ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” 30th season is soon coming to an end as week 8 determined which contestants will dance in the Semi-Finals. The particular show was dedicated to Singer Janet Jackson where all contestants were required to perform two dances to Janet Jackson hits and wow the crowd, or risk getting eliminated.

At the end of week eight’s show when all the scores and votes were counted, professional dancer, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Youtube influencer, Olivia Jade, were eliminated from the competition after having the lowest combined performance scores and votes. The couple danced the Argentine Tango and finished with a score of 36/40, although good scores do not guarantee safety as the competition gets harder each week. That being said, Jade and Chmerkovskiy were not the only pair to be eliminated on Monday.

It was an emotional night for the judges as they had the final say on which final couple was moving on to next week’s competition. After a tough decision, the judges chose to save actor Melora Hardin and dancer Artem Chigvintev, eliminating dancer Emma Slater and singer Jimmie Allen. Allen and Slater danced the Cha Cha and came out with a score of 32/40, one of the lowest scores of the night. Although the show unfortunately said goodbye to these contestants, it continues and intensifies as the competition gets harder each night. Performer and social media star Jojo Siwa and dancer Jenna Johnson continue to amaze the crowd with their incredible performances every single week, not to mention they are the first same sex team ever on “Dancing With the Stars”. The two have made history on the show. Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee will also move forward to the Semi-Finals with dance partner Sasha Farber; the team danced the Samba on Monday with a perfect score and have had impressive performances throughout the whole season. Melora and Artem are advancing to next week’s show as well. The other teams that will be continuing on in the competition are actor Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, actor and fitness enthusiast Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, and basketball player Iman Shupert and Daniella Karagach.

The Semi Finals premiered on Monday, Nov. 15th on ABC and was a double elimination at the end of the night. Advancing to the finals was JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Iman Shumper and Daniella Karagach, Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby, and Amaanda Kloots and Alan Bersten.