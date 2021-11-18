What to Wear: Fall Edition

How to keep warm and look cute at the same time

~Shannon Garrett, Lifestyle Editor and Felix Phommachanh, CNUTV Executive Producer~

It finally feels like fall now, the time to drink hot chocolate and see the leaves on the trees change color. And after such a warm summer, it feels so good to put on a pair of jeans and boots once again. In this article, I will give you the staples in any closet needed for the fall weather.

Some good, sturdy pairs of boots

We all have to walk everywhere on campus, and flimsy shoes won’t help you keep out the cold and the weather. Tall, knee-length boots and ankle boots are popular among girls, while the guys like to wear boots from Nike or Timberland. These are the kind of shoes that will last a long time.

Some dark colored jeans

Jeans are a staple item in anyone’s closet for the fall and winter, and dark colored jeans are the best. They can hide stains easier, look good with every color, and can help keep you warmer. I know I wear mostly dark colored jeans myself and am never afraid of looking the worst while wearing a pair.

Comfy sweaters

Everyone likes to wear sweaters when it’s cold outside, and there’s no item of clothing out there that’s better than a comfy sweater. It’s also good for creating a professional look if necessary. I’ve worn sweaters sometimes as a way to look nice without having to really dress up. Look nice and be cute all at the same time!

Cute hats

Hats are one of the best ways to keep your ears warm in the cold and covered in case of bad weather. There are so many styles of hats out there that it can be hard to pick a favorite. For most people, cute hats usually entail bright colors or a little decoration on the top.

Warm jackets and coats

Jackets and coats are great during this time of year because of the chills, either by the temperature or by the wind. If you want to stay fashionable, there is one pattern to use, the Flannel. It is the quintessential style to wear during these cold times. For the wind chills or rainy days, get a windbreaker or a nice fluffy raincoat.