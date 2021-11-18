Stir Fry Recipe

An easy meal for those learning to cook
~Felix Phommachanh, CNUTV Executive Producer~
Ingredients:
- ½ Onion Slice
- 1 garlic clove cut
- 2 Chicken Thighs deboned and cut into bite size pieces (Or any meat you liked to cook)
- 6 or 8 Baby Portabillo mushrooms, sliced or diced
- 1 Green Zucchini sliced
- ½ cup Spicy Brown Mustard
- 2 tablespoons of Soy Sauce
- Salt
- Black Pepper
- Paprika
- Cayenne Pepper
- Ramen Noodles
- Cooking Oil
Note: You can add more or less with ingredients. Add carrots or broccoli as well. Don’t have to use Chicken Thighs but use beef. Adjust time of cooking depending on the ingredients.
Equipment:
- 12 Inch Deep Skillet with Lid
Steps:
- Get a large bowl and put the onion slices, garlic clove, and chicken thigh pieces in there. Then sprinkle some Salt, Black Pepper, Paprika, and Cayenne Pepper. Then pour the spicy brown mustard and soy sauce into the bowl and begin to mix all the ingredients together. Add more spices, salt, mustard, or soy sauce if needed. Cover in plastic wrap and place in the fridge. This is marinating the chicken till we are ready to cook. Usually do this about an hour or two before cooking.
- Get your 12in Deep Skillet and coat it with cooking oil, I usually use olive oil, but any cooking oil will do. Turn your stove top to a High or Nine and let the oil warm up for about five minutes.
- When the oil is warm enough, turn your stove down to a medium heat or a seven/eight on the dial. Take out your marinating ingredients and with a wooden spoon or plastic spatula, pour the ingredients into the skillet. Let this cook till the onions are a bit brown or let it cook for about three to five minutes
- Turn the heat to a High or a nine on the dial and put in your sliced zucchini and mushrooms. Then pour about ¼ cup of water into the skillet and cover with a lip. Cook for about fifteen minutes, stirring occasionally, and adjusting the heat from High to Medium or from Nine to Seven on the dial.
- Once the fifteen minutes are up or the zucchini and mushrooms are cooked. Push everything to the side and pour about ½ cup of water into the skillet. Add your ramen noodles into the middle area and close the lid. This is letting the noodles cook. Check on the noodles occasionally, opening them up when they are soft and mixing them together with the dish.
- After the noodles are cooked, turn off the heat and you can either serve it hot or let it cook down for about 2 minutes before serving.