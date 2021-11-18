Stir Fry Recipe

An easy meal for those learning to cook

~Felix Phommachanh, CNUTV Executive Producer~

Ingredients:

½ Onion Slice

1 garlic clove cut

2 Chicken Thighs deboned and cut into bite size pieces (Or any meat you liked to cook)

6 or 8 Baby Portabillo mushrooms, sliced or diced

1 Green Zucchini sliced

½ cup Spicy Brown Mustard

2 tablespoons of Soy Sauce

Salt

Black Pepper

Paprika

Cayenne Pepper

Ramen Noodles

Cooking Oil

Note: You can add more or less with ingredients. Add carrots or broccoli as well. Don’t have to use Chicken Thighs but use beef. Adjust time of cooking depending on the ingredients.

Equipment:

12 Inch Deep Skillet with Lid

Steps: