Festive Seasonal Scents

The best Bath and Body Works scents for the holiday season

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

It’s the middle of November, which of course means that it’s almost time or perhaps already time for Christmas music, gift shopping, and putting up festive decor. Wreaths are hung on front doors, Christmas music is playing in all the stores, and people are already in search of special gifts to give to their loved ones. Another way to get into the Christmas spirit is through festive aromas! Who doesn’t love lighting a scented holiday candle or spritzing themselves with a cheery holiday scent? There are a lot of scents that probably come to mind when you think of the holiday season. Perhaps, you think of fresh gingerbread, sweet sugar cookies, or a steaming mug of hot cocoa. Chances are, whatever scent you think of, Bath and Body Works has a product in that scent. These products make a perfect Christmas gift, or you can buy it as a treat for yourself. So here are a few really good winter scents that you can get from Bath and Body Works:

Winterberry Wonder

Winterberry wonder has the crisp, sharpness of a cold winter evening, but also a warm, festive, and fruity aroma. Each fragrance mist has fragrance notes listed on the bottle. According to the bottle, Winterberry Wonder smells like ruby frost winterberry, sparkling cranberry, and crystal vanilla. This scent is sold as a body cream, hand cream, and fine fragrance mist. The purple packaging is also really cute and classy looking.

A thousand Christmas wishes

This scent is like the holiday version of the non-seasonal scent, A Thousand Wishes. It has a very deep, pleasant scent and it is kind of similar to Winterberry Wonder. The main difference is that it doesn’t have as strong of a floral, fruity tone. The fragrance notes say that this scent is a combination of pomegranate prosecco, sweet elderberries, star jasmine, and sugared woods. Based on the Bath and Body Works website, this fragrance is only available as a mist.

Winter Candy Apple

This fragrance has a strong and very sweet candy scent. As the name suggests, it smells just like candy apples. The fragrance notes state that it smells like candy red apple, winter rose petals, candied orange, maple leaf, and fresh cinnamon. This scent comes in a variety of different formats. There is a candle, body butter, soap, bubble bath, hand cream, and hand sanitizer. So if you know someone who really enjoys this scent, then you could make a whole gift basket of different Winter Candy Apple products.