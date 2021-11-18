CAB Movie Night

A good time to see Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

~Shannon Garrett, Lifestyle Editor~

On Nov. 12 and 13, CAB (Campus Activities Board) put on a movie night in the Gaines Theater which started at 9 pm and ended at 10:45 pm. They played Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986). Outside of the theater, there was a popcorn machine and a table where CAB had some merch such as slinkies. I picked up one of the slinkies for myself. On Nov. 13, not many people were at the theater, which is understandable, as not too many people want to go out on a cold evening.

As for the movie, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is a classic comedy for a reason, and it did not disappoint. Ferris Bueller (played by Matthew Broderick) skips school for a day and has a wild adventure with his girlfriend Sloane (played by Mia Sara) and his friend Cameron (played by Alan Ruck). Ferris’ sister Jeanie (played by Jennifer Grey) and the school principal (played by Jeffrey Jones) have their own side plots as well. It’s a very eighties movie, and I mean that in the best way possible.

Everyone in the audience, including myself, had a good time watching the movie. We all got a few good laughs out of the movie due to the crazy antics from all the characters in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. It felt like a regular old movie night, and that’s just what we need right now. All of us are stressed out due to so much work, and it was nice to take some time away from schoolwork to do something fun.