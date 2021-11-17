Omicron Delta Kappa Honors President Trible

Trible receives the Laurel Crowned Circle Award

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

President Trible was awarded the Laurel Crowned Circle Award on Nov. 1 by the Omicron Delta Kappa Society and Educational Foundation Board of Trustees. Founded in 1914, Omicron Delta Kappa Society is the National Leadership Honor Society at Washington and Lee university. The award highlights collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service. It is the highest award given by Omicron Delta Kappa.

The award ceremony took place in the Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center.

In his speech given at the event, Trible said, “Our principal purpose at Christopher Newport is to form good citizens and leaders. Every day we endeavor to enrich minds and also stir hearts. We want these marvelous young people to choose to live meaningful, consequential lives. We want them to find their way to make this world a better place. That’s what, at CNU, we call a life of significance and that, of course, is the purpose of Omicron Delta Kappa.”

He continued, “You see the reason that we do this is that this world desperately needs your best. We need more women and men who will pursue excellence in all things, who possess a passion for engagement, a moral compass to direct and define their lives, and a powerful sense of your responsibility, yours and mine, for making this world a better place. See these things are not spontaneously apprehended, they must be consciously passed on from one generation to another; through the good work of Omicron Delta Kappa, through instructing and inspiring the marvelous young men and women on this campus. You see as college students, you’re going to give your lives to something. What will it be? The pursuit of power, position, wealth, fame, fun. None of those things will matter at the end of your days. We were put on this earth to make a contribution, to make a difference, to live a life of significance. That’s why we’re here.” “You see some people dream of success while other people wake up early and work hard to achieve it. The future is with the self-discipline, the person who will work while others waste their time, who will study while others sleep, who will pray while others play. See our lives are filled with opportunities. Most people never recognize events as opportunities because they have no sense of their destiny,” Trible said.

“In everyone’s life there are extraordinary moments of opportunity. If you have a clear sense of who you are, what it is you want to accomplish in life, and you can recognize events as opportunities and you can dare to seize them, that’s an important, all important element, of leadership. Preparing for the moment, so that when those moments come, you can seize those moments. Your life will become a great adventure and the world will become a better place.”

Trible stated, “We must believe that everyone who crosses our path, regardless of their rank or their race, have something important to impart and if we are willing to listen, really listen, then great things can happen. That’s why the pursuit of diversity and inclusion on this campus, in our community, in our country, is important. You see, the genius of America is that we are this rich mosaic of different colors and hues, different religions, different philosophies, different politics. We must learn to engage each other, learn from each other, and work with each other. There’s a tradition on this campus that underscores that point. It’s simple and yet profound, it’s the speaking tradition. When we walk across this campus we ask our students and our faculty and our staff to look people in the eye and speak and smile and we open doors for each other. It’s the courteous thing to do, for sure. A smile will encourage someone, but there’s something far more profound than that. You see, if we walk through life and ignore people, what we’re saying is you don’t matter, you don’t count, I don’t care about you. Everyone counts, everyone matters, and we need to care about everyone who crosses our path. We need to honor their humanity.”

“We must care more than others think is wise. We must risk more than others think is safe. We must dream more than others think is practical and we must expect far more of ourselves and others than most people think is possible. But above all else, the key to success and significance is the way we choose to live our lives, the choices we make each day, our character. That’s why the honor code is so important, that’s why we heard the words spoken about Omicron Delta Kappa earlier. Moral clarity is all important, evil is always confusing. There’s a right and there’s a wrong and it’s our job to know the difference. You see, character and honor define our lives, determine who we are and how we choose to live and powerfully shape our ability to lead meaningful consequential lives.”