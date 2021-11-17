CNU receives the 2021 PEMS Special Recognition Award

The university is recognized for its community vaccine clinic

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

According to a CNU Newsroom article, the university was recently honored by the Peninsulas Emergency Medical Services Council (PEMS). Steve Pincus ‘89 and Kevin Brophy ‘95, two CNU alumni from PEMS presented the university with the 2021 PEMS Special Recognition Award. This award was given to Amie Dale, the Executive Director of University Events and Special Projects; Tammy Sommer, Director of Emergency Management; and President Trible in recognition of the university’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

During the award ceremony in Christopher Newport Hall, Pincus, an EMS planner and emergency management coordinator, praised CNU for its cooperation with local government and health and medical services throughout the pandemic. He also acknowledged the university’s willingness to provide all the necessary resources for a community vaccine location in the Freeman Center.

“Unquestionably, what you did saved lives,” Pincus said.

Sommer and Dale managed the construction and development of the vaccine clinic in the fieldhouse of the Freeman Center and they oversaw the clinic’s successful operation. In addition, the Virginia Department of Health, Newport News Fire and EMS, Newport News Public Schools, Peninsula Health District, city of Newport News, York County, York County Schools, York County Fire and Life Safety, and Riverside Health System all contributed to the operation of the clinic at CNU.

Pincus stated, “This extraordinary and invaluable community partnership enabled over 25,000 citizens and visitors including many of the region’s most vulnerable to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.”