Tea: The Perfect Cozy Drink and Cold Remedy

Some of my favorite tea recommendations

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

For a while, it felt like the warm weather would last forever; however, as we drift into November, the colder weather has finally arrived. Students can enjoy the cool, brisk atmosphere on the way to their early morning classes, and with the sun setting earlier, chilly evening trips to the dining hall now require a warm jacket or a sweatshirt. On the other hand, the arrival of colder weather also means more people on campus are getting sick. In recent weeks, it seems like another wave of sickness, similar to the one that hit the university in the first few weeks of school, is making its way through the CNU community again. It feels as if everyone on campus has some sort of cold.

Coughing can be heard everywhere: while passing people in the hallway, during class lectures, and in the dining and residence halls. As busy college students, colds have to be taken care of quickly so that they don’t hinder our academics. It’s always inconvenient to have to miss class and play catch up with homework and studying. Also, no one likes having to cancel social plans or miss out on campus activities because of a silly cold. Most CNU students, like myself, who develop these symptoms probably take a quick trip to Harris Teeter in order to pick up some sort of cold/flu medication. One thing, besides medication, that I think really helps is tea.

Tea is perfect for the cold weather because it’s like a warm hug from the inside out. In addition, it works wonderfully to soothe an irritated and sore throat. I used to only drink one kind of tea, but this semester, a friend of mine introduced me to a whole world of different teas. So here are a few recommendations for the people who are feeling sick or for those who just appreciate a cozy drink.

Traditional Medicinals – “Gypsy Cold Care”

This tea is my go-to whenever I’m sick because it works wonders for soothing the throat. Its flavor is light and slightly minty, and it contains elderflower which, according to the box, is an immune-boosting herb. I also like to add some “Mike’s Hot Honey” because it sweetens it up, adds a nice kick to the tea, and also helps to clear the sinuses.

Celestial Seasonings – “Gingerbread Spice”

This one is a holiday tea that I just tried recently, and it tastes amazing. Drinking a hot cup of this tea reminds me of making cookies and decorating the tree during Christmas time. “Gingerbread Spice” contains roasted chicory, ginger, and roasted carob. It also has a wonderful cinnamon flavor and tastes just like warm, spiced gingerbread. This tea can soothe a sore throat, but it is also a perfect drink for the holiday season.

Harney and Sons “Hot Cinnamon Spice”

This brand is a lot pricier, but their “Hot Cinnamon Spice” is probably my absolute favorite tea. My suitemate introduced me to this, and I’m honestly spoiled now. No tea can compare to it, but because of the price it’s more of an occasional winter treat. This tea is very rich with a lot of depth to its flavor. It has a spicy, cinnamony taste and an incredible aroma. It’s so good that it doesn’t even really need any sweetener.