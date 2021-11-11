New Voices

A look into the new Night Light exhibit in the Torggler

~Savannah Dunn, A&E Editor and Maggie Reid, Staff

Writer~

“Night Light” is one of just many new exhibitions in the Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center. Curated by Super Blue – “a groundbreaking new enterprise dedicated to producing, presenting and engaging the public with experiential artwork that is typically site-specific, kinetic, interactive or immersive”- it is composed of artworks made by 5 different artists around the globe(information found at cnu.edu). This exhibit completely lights itself through the projection pieces and the Flylight piece.

Margot Mottaz is an associate curator at Super Blue and together they have been able to bring an amazing experience to CNU through their exhibit. Art lovers are able to explore this exhibit and experience the way that nature grows and changes. The exhibit will remain open with free admission through May 15, 2022, so be sure to check it out while you can.