Media Recommendation: Va-11 Hall-a, Cyberpunk Bartender Action

~Felix Phommachanh, CNUTV Executive Producer~

For those interested in a game with great story and minimal gameplay, try Va-11 Hall-a, Cyberpunk Bartender Action, or commonly known and pronounced as Vallhalla, created by indie studio, Sukeban Games, and published by Ysbyrd Games. It is, what I categorized as a visual novel, where you have visual images with text scrolling on by, like a book. It has also been labeled and marketed as an indie bartender stimulation, as you play as Jill Valentine, a lady getting through life in the dystopian megacity of Glitch City. With corporations and corruption around the world, the game centers around one dive bar in the downtown area called VA-11 HALL-A or Vallhalla, and the stories the patrons and staff tell.

The gameplay and story are nonlinear, depending on the drinks you serve the customers, you will get more or less the story told from them, how they view the world, current events in Glitch City, and about themselves. From the cyber-enhanced mercenary Jamie, to the down-to-earth White Knight officer Sei, to the fancy dressed cat girl Stella, and even a shiba with aviator sunglasses and a Hawaiian shirt named Rad Shiba! The story is spoken by its characters and works so well with all the quirky and interesting characters; however it does tackle heavy or mature topics, so be warned.

Valhalla also has a great soundtrack. Its use of electronic dance music to enhance the cyberpunk feel works well and gets implanted into your head every time. Tracks like “Welcome to VA-11 HALL-A” bring an upbeat feel to the atmosphere to the game, while the track “Base of Titan” brings a heavy beat, making it feel like the weight of a giant overlooking you.

The game cost $14.99 and playable on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Linux, Playstation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Macintosh OS.