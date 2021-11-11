Marvel’s Eternals Review

Trey Greenwell, Staff Writer~

Marvel Studios’ latest movie, “Eternals,” opened in theaters last Friday, November 5th. The film introduces a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers known as The Eternals. The members of the race are Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Gilgamesh (Don Lee). There is also a human character, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), who becomes more important as the plot develops. The Eternals have lived on Earth for thousands of years helping humans survive when evil creatures called Deviants are brought into their world. After centuries of no Deviants being on Earth, they reappear, forcing the Eternals to stop them as well as a bigger force known as the “Emergence.”

The film has a lot of background as it is an origin story that lasts for thousands of years. The film cuts back between the past and present frequently which can make for decent pacing but it can also confuse someone as to when a certain event happened. However, the visuals make up for the long, complicated origin story, preventing the film from being two-dimensional.

You do not need to have much knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to understand what is happening in this movie. On one hand, this makes the movie good as it shows that Marvel can take their films anywhere. On the other hand, the disconnection from the rest of the MCU makes this movie less rewatchable than others that came before it.

While “Eternals” has a well-developed plot and an interesting origin story, the lack of excitement in a movie that lasts two hours and thirty seven minutes is underwhelming. While there are some cool action sequences with the Deviants as well as an enjoyable final battle, it is not nearly enough for a Marvel movie.

The writing manages to not only explain every character in detail but they make you care about each one as well as understand their relationships with each other. The cast is very well-rounded and diverse, something superhero movies will be wanting to replicate in the future. Regardless of your view on “Eternals,” this movie will leave you excited about at least one character’s involvement in the MCU.

Besides the superheroes and their involvement in the MCU, the big question everyone had going into this movie was what Harry Styles’s role was going to be. Everyone began to wonder what character he was going to play. In one of two scenes after the credits, it was revealed that Harry Styles has officially joined the MCU. He plays Eros, the brother of Thanos, who unlike his brother, is trying to help the remaining Eternals that are on Earth find the other Eternals that mysteriously disappeared at the end of the film.

While “Eternals” may be an average movie on the surface, it has an ensemble cast, an elaborate plot, great visuals, lots of emotional appeal, and post credit scenes that will have everyone excited about the future of the Eternals in the MCU.