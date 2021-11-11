Game Recommendations: Hades

~Felix Phommachanh, CNUTV Executive Producer~

If you want to experience a great game, I recommend Hades. An action roguelite game created by Supergiant Games and released in 2019. Roguelite is defined by its game mechanic of dying in-game and carrying progression after death, making a “run” or a replay easier with new upgrades or knowledge. Hades is defined in this genre with its themes set in Greek mythology. You will play as Zagreus, Prince of Hades, and you are trying to escape the underworld to find Persphone, your mother. You travel and fight your way through Tarturus, Asphodel, Elysium, and the Temple of Styx to escape, meeting and facing several Greek monsters like the Minotaur Asterius or the Lernean Hydra.

The quest to escape is challenging; however you are not alone. Clearing each room, you will get a chance to get Boons, special power ups for your ability granted by the Greek Gods that want you to succeed. The gods you could possibly meet are: Zeus, Posideon, Athena, Ares, Aphrodite, Dionyeous, Hermes, Artemis, and Demeter. Each god’s boons have different abilities and traits, like Ares’s boons apply bleed damage over time while Artemis’s boons apply critical hit bonuses. Each run or playthrough, you won’t have the same boons or meet the same gods, but that is what makes this game fun and challenging. You have to adapt and change your playstyle on the fly to succeed.

And if you die during a playthrough, you will respawn in the House of Hades, this is where you will use any currency you had during your run and spend it on cosmetic items for the house, upgrades to make your future runs easier, and talk to over Greek myths like Achilles, Nyx, Cerberus, and Hades. You can also increase favor with them via giving them certain items, increase your relationship bonds with them to get some bonus when doing another run.

What makes this game stand out is the Greek mythology has a vibrant interpretation, where the gods have a somewhat defined look, which changes with what mythology interpretation Supergiant took. Zagreus is a Greek myth in the Orphism side of the Hellenistic mythology. The soundtrack of the game is great and can get stuck into your head. The voice dialogue is witty and memorable. Overall I really enjoyed it and recommend it to anyone. It is available on Steam, Xbox, Playstation, Switch, and MacOS.