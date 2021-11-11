CNU’s First Student Run Business Fair

Showing off all the small businesses on campus

~Savannah Dunn, A&E Editor and Shannon Garrett, Lifestyle Editor~

The Entrepreneurship Club here at CNU put on the first Student Run Business Fair on Nov. 5 from 4-7 pm in the David Student Union. The members of the club and other students were able to showcase their small businesses. Some of these businesses include food, books, marketing advice, etc. Prominent members of the club who were integral to the set up and success of the business fair were Grace Cook, Savanna Myers, and Danielle Freeman. Grace Cook is the head of the club’s executive team, while Savanna Myers and Danielle Freeman are members of the executive team.

In interviews with both Grace Cook and Savanna Myers, Myers said “This was CNU’s first ever student run business fair; a lot of planning went into this event” and Cook said that the club “had four local businesses sponsor our club this semester: Canvas Coffee House, The Maroon Group, Virginia’s Finest Chocolate, and The DeGood Foundation” who provided financial support for the Entrepreneurship club.

Cook said the fair was a success due to the “10 amazing student vendors who sold a whole variety of different products” who were able to “put themselves out there, market to both students and staff, and expand their network in the process.” As Myers put it, “The Entreprenuship’s club mission is to invite, develop, and promote entrepreneurship on campus; this event helped us do just that.”

Cook considered her favorite part of the fair to be “seeing how entrepreneurship can come from any discipline. It’s not confined to the business school, or to business majors, but open and accepting of all areas of study” and Myers considered her favorite part of the fair to be “selling my products for the first time.” I think I would have to agree with both of them as selling what you’ve made is exciting and an important first step to being a successful entrepreneur, and opening a business has to include more than just knowing how to run a business.

Both Cook and Myers want to have the fair and other events similar to this happen again, with Cook saying “There’s so much more entrepreneurship on this campus than we realize; and it’s our club’s job and mission to discover it and give a platform to these student entrepreneurs who work so hard at what they do.” That’s true, after all, I’m sure many of my fellow students, including myself, were unaware of some of the small businesses created by students on campus. Myers said that the club “would love to make the fair a recurring semester event.”

The idea for the event was created by Grace Cook who ran most of it along with her own small business selling cheesecake. The passion and care she put into creating the business fair is easy to see, and that passion for what she does will take her places. The first Student Run Business Fair at CNU was an absolute success, and may the Entrepreneurship club and the other students involved grow their businesses and be just as successful.