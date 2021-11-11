Club Interview: Dungeons and Dragons Club

Roll the Dice!

~Felix Phommachanh, CNUTV Executive Producer~

With pandemic restrictions slowly easing up on campus, clubs have slowly been rebuilding and reestablishing themselves at CNU. Some are even emerging themselves, like the Dungeons and Dragons Club. The Dungeons and Dragons Club or D&D Club, was founded by sophomore Aiden Scoffield and junior Beverley Arbogast, the president and treasurer respectively.

D&D is a tabletop role-playing game that allows people to be fantasy wizards and warlocks, rogues and bards, paladins and clerics, fighters and rangers, monks and barbarians, druids and sorcerers and go on adventures like fighting an evil syndicate or stealing from a dragon’s hoard.

Asking why they created the club, Scoffield and Arbogast wanted to get players together, both new or old, regardless of experience, and teach and pass down knowledge of how to play the game. Arbogast hopes to have a huge community going and lots of people join and this was something she wanted to helm because when she started getting into D&D, she was nervous because the “other players were experienced, and it was nerve wracking. And I wanted to have that location for a lot of new players to come in at once so that they are not so nervous.”

Scoffield adds that when talking to people interested in D&D and he notes: “I have been interested or heard of the game and always wanted to play but haven’t learned how or all my friends know how but already doing their thing.”

Hearing those words, they wanted this club to be an “environment to teach and start playing, while blowing off the rust for the old players, to be able to pass on that knowledge and experience [to the new players].”

Asking how long this idea has been, they said they were in the process of making the club last year; however with COVID-19, it was hard. Originally it was about seven members and Arbogast remembered one time they were outside under one of the tents during the rain, wind, and cold, and how they ran to hide under the brick arches, laughing and cursing the sky. Scoffield added: “That’s something about D&D. Having crazy scenarios, either in-game or out-of-game that is an in-joke. And you just had to be there.”

Running the club, they split it into two meetings each week, one meeting on Tuesdays and one meeting on Fridays. Tuesday meetings are workshop days, teaching players how to become players and dungeon masters, how to run campaigns or one-shots, creating homebrew monsters, and all the knowledge of running D&D. Friday meetings are the play days, coming together with the group and playing D&D. Scoffield and Arbogast want a space for groups to meet and not scramble to find a space to play.

Asking about what is the draw to D&D, Arbogast answered: “Mine is mainly the role-playing. How you can be someone else for a night. And forget about real life. Meet new people, hang out with your friends and be someone else for the night.:

Scoffield agrees with the idea of escapism and adds: “We’re able to have fun with friends, rest and relaxation, but also see the aspect of D&D as a community. The inside jokes and stories. It about friends, getting together, doing dumb stuff that you are probably not be able to do. Not only escapism but to have a community. Have a bunch of nerds get together, have a bunch of people that you wouldn’t classify as nerds get together that like the game or like chatting or like fun stories and play.”

Lastly, talking about their favorite moments in their D&D career, Arbogast laughs how as a level one druid, she took down a level 5 rating boss via pushing them down on the ground with oil and beating them with a stick. Scoffield recalled a campaign he ran at home and how he cleverly started a campaign via his players walking up in a tavern and exploring the building before getting killed by five fireball spells and waking up again in the same tavern with that knowledge. Putting his players in a time loop and them realizing about the situation sparked joy in him. If interested in the Dungeons and Dragons Club, contact them at their club email: dndclub@cnu.edu.