OperaCNU and TheaterCNU Honoring Jewish Culture

~Felix Phommachanh, CNUTV Executive Producer~

To note, my experience with the two shows were taken on the final dress rehearsal on Nov. 3rd, so this may be different then the final product presented on Nov. 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th. Nonetheless, “Brundibar” and “The Trial of God” were OperaCNU and TheaterCNU finest work and honored the jewish history behind it.

Before the show starts, the audience has to keep a mask on at all times during the performances and the performers on stage wore masks as well.

The first show was “Brundibar”, composed by Hans Krasa (1899-1944) and libretto, or the dialogue and lyrics, by Adolf Hoffmeister (1902-1973). The show was performed by the Virginia Children’s Chorus Concert Choir.

“Brundibar” takes place in the 1930’s, in a Czechoslovakian Town Square, where two young siblings, Aninka and Pepicek, needing to buy milk for their ill stricken mother, but with no coin of their own, they decided to try and sing at the marketplace. The pair sang their song, no ears, eyes, or coin came their way as the market was listening to the sinister Brundibar and his hurdy-gurdy. Driven out of the market, the siblings meet a fearless sparrow, keen car, and a wise dog that help make a plan to drive the Brundibar away. Gathering the children of the town, their choir was able to drive the sinister Brundibar out and allow Anika and Pepicek to get enough coin to get their mother her milk.

The Children’s Chorus Choir did a fantastic job performing on stage. Their vocals carried so far into the Pebbles theater that I forgot they were children, but instead Broadway singers. The talent on-stage was fantastic and it would be hard to say that there wasn’t a stand out performer. Each role played in “Brundibar” had a personality to it: from Aninka (portrayed by Mariska Baugus) softness to the situation and problem, to Pepicek (played by Rhys West) with eagerness, and the provato and ego of the Brundibar (played by Adeline Peterson) when the character was on-stage, the characters had a presence and a staying power throughout the show.

After “Brundibar”, it would have been a three minute intermission to change sets for “Trial of God”; however, because this was a dress rehearsal, “Trial of God” started immediately after a quick set swap. The sets themselves were well crafted and modular design, with the rainbow houses of “Brundibar” turning into a drewry tavern for “Trial of God,” with the back painting of colorful houses replaced with dark stained wooden pallets.

“Trial of God” was adapted from Elie Wiesel (1928-2016) purimsphiel, or short play to be performed at the jewish festival of Purim. The short play invoked memories of Wiesel’s personal experience as a child in a Nazi camp, wittness his people, his friends, his faith being tested and betrayed. Witnessing three Jewish scholars putting God on trial for abandoning them and ignoring the atrocities and bloodshed, define this piece.

CNU English Professor, Jason Ray Carney, was the libretto for the adaptation of the play, remarks: “[The play] emphasizes on the cyclical nature of violence, “The Trial of God” reminds us that hate endures and metastasizes in the shadows… Look in the mirror and squint: we are capable of the most profound cruelty. We are. But look again: we are also capable of the most profound compassion.”

The play itself questions God’s Authority and Divinity during the events of Shamgorod, how these events happen, and why couldn’t be stopped. Questions that are key themes and moments in the play.

“Trial of God ” is set in 1649 in a Tavern in the small town called Shamgorod. The main cast of characters were: Berish, the tavern owner; Hanna, Berish’s ill daughter; Maria, the barmaid; Yankel, Avremel, and Mendel, three traveling Purimshpieler (Jewish performers); Priest of the Cross; and Sam, God’s Defense lawyer. The performers were split into two groups, the Thursday/Saturday group, and the Friday/Sunday group. During the dress rehearsal, the Friday/Sunday group played, while the other group acted as the ensemble. The Friday/Sunday group was composed of: senior Peyton Creasey playing Berish; junior Morgan Kelso casted as Hanna; sophomore Kimberlie Pagan portrayed Maria; senior Bryson Olivo as Yankel; junior Kaleigh Sprouse as Avremel; junior Kelvin Brunette as Mendel; Priest acted by junior Liam Riley; and Sam played by junior Adalynn Eller.

The play begins with the cast singing about the background of Shamgorod, with Hanna being the central singer. Then it goes into the tavern where the traveling Purimshpieler performers Yankel, Avremel, and Mendel enter and meet Maria and Berish. Lightful exchange and merriment from the performers and their host turn into angist and fury as Berish recalls the massacre of the jewish population and now he and his ill and manned daughter Hanna are the only ones left in Shamgorod. He wants to put God on trial, for not doing anything to stop the bloodshed of his kin; however the Purimshpielers did not want to join in the idea. Then the Priest of the Cross barges in to warn them of a calamity that will fall upon the group, something that he cannot save them from. Moments later, a mob surrounded the tavern. With dreadful omen and surrounded, the group actually decide to put God on trial, with the performers playing the role of judges, Berish being the prosecutor and Maria acting as Witness. Accusations were placed and evidence showed; however Hanna, Berish’s daughter, weeps at how no one will defend God at his own trial, as much as she suffered during the slaughter.

Suddenly, arriving into the tavern, passing the mob, was Sam, the self-proclaimed defense attorney for God. Maria, seeing this mysterious wanderer, went into hysteria, shouting how he should not be trusted, but the performers, playing and honoring their roles as judges, allowed Sam to defend God at his trial. Both Berish and Sam lay out their claims and Sam woefully confronts Berish about how this trial is centered around God, but his faith in him and survivor’s guilt. Angered, hatred, the dread of the tavern finally swells when Sam echoes his case and begins the true Trial, the curtains falling on this overwhelming ominous cliffhanger.

In the original work, Hanna was a footnote in the play, not having a certain role; however in this artistic creation, Hanna is a vocal point of the play, giving context and moral stance of the trial. She gives us how the massacre was on her wedding day and saw and experienced the atrocities done to her kin.

The vocals of these performers were astonishing. The songs carried through the theater and when the ensemble assembled, the harmonious sounds sent chills down my spine, making me stop looking through my camera to watch the stage with awe. The crescendo of each song was heavenly, with Kelso reaching great heights with her voice, allowing the crescendo to reach God himself. The talent on stage made the performance grand. Creasey played Berish as someone who you want to sympathize with; however his anger and rage make him standoffish and avoidable. Pagan as Maria was able to foil Berish and play both sides of the case, trying to stay out of trouble. Olivo, Sprouse and Brunette as Yankel, Avreml, and Mendel respectively were a nice break in the play, with Sprouse and Brunette able to be a little bit of comic relief during the serious trial at times. Eller gave Sam a very noble, yet ominous stage present that left me in chills.

The juxtaposition of the two shows as a double feature was very interesting, with “Brundibar” having a fairy tale story quality with the children winning against the villain in a bright and vibrant town, while “Trial of God” deal with mature and serious themes with a feeling of dread surrounding the characters as they discuss the case against God for ignoring tradges. Without any historic background about the creations of these plays, people would think it just a happy play paired with a sad play; however they are connected via historic roots of the Jewish genocide during World War II.

Dr. Galit Gertsenzon from Ball State University, studies and teaches about music and musicians from the holocaust and came to CNU to gave a pre-concert lecture about the two plays. She talked how jewish artist were silence during the holocaust, but gave resistnace by coming to create pieces of art or music, either drawing what they saw or continue composing. They would hide it in underground cellars, away from the Nazi’s prying eyes. The center for this resistance was in Terezin Concentration Camp in Czech Republic. It was an “artistic resistance center” Gertsenzon described. “Brundibar” was first performed in Terezin and was made for kids and to be performed by children as the heart of the work was how the children were victims of this massacre. The innocence and childhood taken from them and wanted a play to give them an escape. The play allowed the kids to forget the harsh reality for a moment and have fun. The play was popular, that Nazi used it as propoganda, to show the rest of the world that the Jews are safe here, a cover-up for the atrocisites they were doing. The title of the film was called: “The Fuhrer Gives The Jews a City”.

Talking about “Trial of God”, the shift of innocence and hope to a cynical and pessimistic outlook, the central questions of the play were: Why did God let it happen? Why did children die? Why did God abandon his chosen? These questions were central themes for the playwright.

Given the historical context and background of these plays, Gertsenzon asked us to watch the plays through “a lens of those who struggle and who gave voices to the millions who were silent.” The plays with the lens felt impacting and solemn as we listened and remembered those victims and survivors of the holocast, their memories and voices carried today through the performers on-stage. We cheered for the children in “Brundibar”, we cried and reflected on our morals in “Trial of God.”

The production of the shows has been in development for about two years, with the libretto and composing being about roughly 18 months ago. The designs were worked on in June and actual set and costume designs were started in earnest about six weeks ago. The casting auditions were held and selected in April 2021 and contracting the orchestra began in July 2021.

Over the four performance dates, the show sold, in total, over a thousand tickets. Overall, the amount of work and care put into these performances, from historic context to on-stage talent; OperaCNU, TheaterCNU, and the Virginia Children’s Chorus Concert Choir did a wonderful and speechless performance.