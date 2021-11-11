All About Abba

Fan expectations are high for ABBA’s final album, 40 years later

~Savannah Dunn, A&E Editor~

On Friday, November 5th, ABBA is releasing their ninth and final album, after forty years of not making music. In 1982, the band broke up because Agnetha Fältskog found it difficult to be in the band with Björn Ulvaeus after their divorce in 1980. Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad also divorced a year later. In September of 2021, they released two new songs, a music video, and announced that they would be releasing an album in November as well as going tour holographically in 2022.

Whether or not you’re an OG ABBA fan or you learned to love them through the Mama Mia movies, there are high expectations for what is to come. Just from the two songs, “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” released in September of 2021, fans can tell that the unique style is still present in their music. Many fans will agree that ABBA music reminds them of great memories with friends and family and that the release of this new album is quite exciting. Although it will more likely appeal to the older generation of ABBA fans, hopes are high that it will be something for ABBA fans of all ages to enjoy. Look out for an album review in next week’s edition of The Captain’s Log.