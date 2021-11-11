ABBA Album Review

What ABBA fans have dreamed of for the last 40 years

~Shannon Garrett, Lifestyle Editor~

On November 5th, the pop group, ABBA came out with their newest album, Voyage, after 40 years of no new music. The group is from Sweden and consists of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad who came back together to make this album after ending the band in 1982 (see previous article for reasons for the band’s breakup). This album and the four members reuniting to make more music is a dream many fans held and wished for. Their wishes were granted, though this is the last album ABBA will put out and is the end of the band.

I was introduced to ABBA as a kid via the movie “Mamma Mia!,” which I saw loads of times with my mom who is also an ABBA fan. So I had very high hopes for this album when I first heard about it, and the first two singles, “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”, raised my hopes up even higher. Voyage is an excellent album that perfectly captures what made ABBA in its heyday so great and why they are considered to be one of the best pop groups of all time. Ulvaeus and Andersson know how to write and produce catchy yet emotional songs that everyone can enjoy. Lyngstad and Fältskog are wonderful singers who can still harmonize so well after so many years. The lyrical content is very mature as well as nostalgic; many of the lyrics are about friendship, family, and reminiscing about the old days. As the members are in their mid-seventies, it makes sense that the album would be about these themes, and it also works as a final album, giving their fans closure and a good ending to the band.

I like all of the songs on the album just as much as I like the rest of ABBA’s music. The standout songs from this album, for me at least, are “When You Danced With Me”, “Don’t Shut Me Down”, and the last two songs on the album “No Doubt About It” and “Ode To Freedom”. The first song I mentioned, “When You Danced With Me”, is this semi-folksy, happy song about coming back to your home and seeing someone who stayed. I really like this song because of the bouncy and infectious production and the beautiful voices of Lyngstad and Fältskog.

“Don’t Shut Me Down” captured my attention right from the start due to its production with its use of synth and melody. It was the perfect first single for the album to have. “No Doubt About It” is such an energetic song with lyrics that are about a woman apologizing for what she said during a fight with her husband, and that dichotomy between the lyrics and the production make this so interesting to listen to. The last song I mentioned was “Ode To Freedom”, which is, in my opinion, one of the best closing tracks on any album I’ve listened to, and the best song to end an amazing band. The production is slow and soft with all of the strings and orchestral elements with lyrics about what a song about freedom could be.

Voyage is everything an ABBA album could be with its beautiful production, emotional yet catchy lyrics, and wonderful singing from Lyngstad and Fältskog. As an ABBA fan, I am so happy we got this album to give us a satisfying end. I give this album two thumbs up and a big recommendation to check it out!