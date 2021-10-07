Study Abroad Fair Hosted on the Great Lawn

An opportunity to learn about the various study abroad programs at CNU

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

On Oct. 1, the Study Abroad Office hosted a fair on the Great Lawn for students to explore all the different study abroad options available to them for the summer, spring break, and semester study abroad programs. There are 15 different CNU study abroad programs that span 18 different countries. Each program had its own information booth where they handed out fliers and discussed what studying abroad in each location would entail. With such a variety of travel opportunities, everyone can find something that suits them. The following list represents just a small selection of all the options presented at the fair: “Advanced Studies in England,” “Sport Leadership in Nordic Culture,” Studying in Rome with John Cabot University, exploring environmental issues in Iceland, and “Looking for King Arthur” for English 392/Theater 395.

Studying abroad gives students a wonderful chance to see the world while still gaining credit for elective, major/minor, or core classes. In addition, while the programs do have a certain theme or focus, many of them do not have prerequisite courses, and they do not require you to have a certain major in order to participate. Some study abroad programs are facilitated through other universities so students live in on-campus housing, while other programs are organized so that students stay in hotels or apartments with their fellow student travelers. These programs require students to pay for their travel based on how many students will be in each program, and it can cost thousands of dollars. When considering doing a study abroad program, take into account how much it would cost and thoroughly research the requirements of the program that interests you. Although trying to find a program that fits you can be daunting, it is never too early to start looking at all the options available!

For more information about studying abroad, contact studyabroad@cnu.edu.