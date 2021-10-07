Eight Easy Self-Care Methods to Implement this Semester

How to become your best and happiest self

~Colton Parham, Staff Writer~

1. Use a Calendar or Planner—or Both

Before you can do anything to really enjoy yourself, you need to get on top of your work. With midterms around this time, finding healthy study habits are a must to start putting yourself first this semester. Calendars and planners are great places to start. Scheduling your time to see when you have classes and what homework you have for those classes are perfect for allowing you to manage your time wisely so you can accomplish what you need to accomplish when you need to and allows you to do the rest of the things on this list.

2. Stay on a Consistent Sleep Schedule

It’s no secret that sleep is important. Unless you’re fully rested, you’re not fully present. Having a good sleep schedule can boost your mood, appetite, and give you more energy for classes and other activities. Finding a consistent sleep schedule is an easy and effective way to take care of your body and mind.

3. Exercise Regularly

Exercise is another easy way to help your body and mind. Exercise can keep you from getting lethargic and helps you look and feel great. CNU’s gym is a perfect place to start staying active both on your own and in groups with their various opportunities for exercise classes. There are also numerous intramural and club sports to help you stay active, but if that’s not your thing, going on long walks or runs work just fine for staying healthy!

4. Have a Healthy Diet

Again, probably not surprising. Healthy diets are necessary in conjunction with exercise, but they’re also important for your brain and body. While McDonald’s, Chick-fil-a, and CookOut offer momentary happiness, their benefits don’t pay off in the long run. The dining halls offer great alternatives in Healthy Haven, but homemade cooking can also be a great foundation for a healthy diet.

5. Find a Hobby

This one might not be as obvious, but a hobby is a great place to deal with stress, anger, and other negative emotions. Whether it’s writing, running, sports, or video games, devoting yourself to a skill can be a great way to handle all the ups and downs of college. We all need ways to relax from a long day. Whatever you choose to do, do what makes you happy and healthy.

6. Join a Faith-Based or Spiritual Group

While we’re always thinking about our physical, mental, and emotional health, we often forget about our spiritual health, but it’s a necessary component of self-care. Faith-based groups and other spiritual groups are great ways to stay spiritually healthy at college. Whether Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, or another spiritual group, these can be important places to find spiritual peace in college life. (Though this is not something you have to do if you are not religious.)

7. Meditate

This is another technique to aid your spiritual health, but it can also be good for your mental and emotional health as well. Many people think of meditation as finding a quiet time to sit and clear your mind completely for a few minutes, but you can meditate in many ways. Other traditions focus on staying quiet and reading. Reflecting on yourself and discovering your inner peace are ways to uplift your mental and spiritual health because you are learning more about you. Different cultures have different outlooks on meditation, but whichever fits you, it’s important to do this alone and the best time is in the morning.

8. Set Time Aside for Friends

Finally, friends are an important way to kick back, relax, and enjoy life. Whether you’re an extrovert or an introvert, everybody needs a few people they trust to take care of and to be taken care of by. It’s best to set specific time aside for friends in order to accomplish the other seven things on this list, but that makes this entry no less important. Getting meals, holding study sessions, and just hanging out are perfect ways to spend time with the people you love, and taking care of others can be one of the best ways to take care of yourself.