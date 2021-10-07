CNU’s 60th Anniversary Exhibition

A Look into Christopher Newport University’s Past

~Shannon Garrett, Lifestyle Editor~

Christopher Newport University recently turned 60 years old, and what better way to celebrate than to look at the achievements and accomplishments of the past through a photo exhibition. The exhibit, Chronicling the Captains: Sixty Years of History at Christopher Newport, was co-curated by Emiliy Ransone ‘22, a senior at CNU, and Dr. Michelle Erhardt, who is a faculty member and a part of the Department of Fine Arts and Art History. Dr. Sean Huevel, the Director of Institutional History; Baxter Vendrick, Senior Director of Alumni Engagement; and Matt Shelley, CNU Archivist were consulted for the exhibit. This exhibit is sponsored by the Museum Studies program, the Office of University Events, and Summer Scholar program in conjunction with OURCA. It is located in the Trible Library in the Collections hallway that houses the many books inside our library. The best place to start looking at the exhibit is the beginning, which is the East Lobby at the other end of the hallway.

CNU’s 60th anniversary exhibit is made up of archival photographs mounted on thick foam core boards with captions (case labels) underneath and separated into sections. There are a total of eight different sections starting with the establishment of CNU as Christopher Newport College and ending with the start of construction of the new fine art center. Each section deals with different time periods in CNU’s history and has at least four pictures in each one. The viewer of the exhibit can start at any point in it, but if they are unfamiliar with CNU and its past, then the best way to see it is chronologically at the first section and going in a zigzag pattern until the last section as that is how they are arranged. Each photo and its caption (case label) is centered and organized perfectly and creates a harmonious feel to the exhibit.

The most interesting aspect of this exhibit is the archival photographs on display; there were some photographs I had never seen before, such as the parking lot protest one from the 1980s. This incident was so strange to me, and it is a reminder that people choose what gets remembered and what gets forgotten. While the university may have opened in 1960, it was in 1958 when it started as an idea and then gained funding and support from the community. The exhibit does well to remind people of the origins of CNU when it was a part of the College of William and Mary and how it became an independent university of its own. The photos go from black and white to color and illustrate how much CNU has changed over the decades. I think this exhibit is a good overview of the history of Christopher Newport University, and they chose some important and interesting incidents and people to highlight.

As an exhibit, Chronicling the Captains: Sixty Years of History at Christopher Newport is an excellent example of how to put one together without having much space or objects. Photographs have the same power as objects to evoke powerful emotions and memories in people. This exhibit will only be in the Trible Library for this year, so come check it out when you have time.