Community Returning in Music

A Music Student’s len on playing for the crowd

~Grace Griles, Business Manager~

As we are all well aware of the fact that this fall semester has been different from the last. The dining hall has more seating, all in person classes are taking place, and sports events actually have an audience, but one change that many have overlooked is that music performances are back. Unfortunately, there has not yet been a symphony or concert. However, The Marching Captains have gotten to perform at the CNU football games, and I do not believe that I will see them the same again. I was at the first football game earlier this month. Over the past eighteen months I guess I had forgotten what a “normal” football game was supposed to look like. Therefore, I forgot how big of a role the band played in a football game, and after talking to Melanie Aldhizer, a sophomore trumpet player on The Marching Captains, it seems that the pandemic almost made them forget their significance as well.

“It’s a whole other world from last year, because our last game (the game on September 5th) was packed. It was literally the best day ever and it was so fun,” Melanie said. I remember being at that game and being shocked at how involved the band was. At the halftime show they exuded this energy that showed that they owned the field. The crowd screamed for them just as much, and possibly more than they did for the football game itself. “I personally just love being a part of The Marching Captains, and it truly feels that you are a part of something bigger than yourself,” Melanie said. Even though The Marching Captains had huge expectations set on their backs to perform perfectly after not performing in front of others for a year and a half, it seemed that the band members felt more excitement than pressure. “Even people who had been at CNU before last year, pre-COVID, were so happy to just perform in front of people again,” Melanie said.

After rehashing fun memories about the football game, Melanie and I started getting into how last year was hard on everyone, especially those in music. We stuck to the subject of The Marching Captains, once again, because although she is in the CNU Music Program she had not gotten a chance to perform for them at the time of our interview. I expressed to her that practicing, even those you probably will not perform for anyone, must impact the atmosphere and the program. “We had a band camp this year which we didn’t have this year. So I was here a week before any upperclassman moved in, and we didn’t have that last year. We just moved in with everyone else and started rehearsal on Monday,” Melanie said. This allowed for The Marching Captains to actually get to know each other and bond more. Melanie mentioned throughout the interview how this year she has gotten to know way more people in the band than she did last year, not only because of band camp, but also because they were allowed to practice in big groups. “The cap was twenty five people in a cluster, even outside. So, what we would do is we would have sectionals every rehearsal. For me, the trumpets, we would go to a part of the field, and we would just sit there and play the music through stand tunes for almost two hours every Monday, Wednesday, Friday. At first it was fun because we were playing music after a year of not doing anything, but after a while it just got old. There is no point. There is no end goal or performance,” Melaine said.

Now that there are new rules that allow for the entire band to rehearse together and for them to perform in front of others, everyone is feeling more appreciative for The Marching Captains. Even President Trible paid them a visit before the first football game. “Friday rehearsal before the Saturday game President Trible just showed up and gave us this speech. He gave this speech and said that this campus is not the same without The Marching Captains. They are a really big part of the football and campus as well,” Melanie said. She explained that no one in the band knew he was coming, and how she appreciated the moment. She also went on to say that it was not just Captain’s fans who expressed their appreciation for the band. “After the game one of the football coaches of Washington & Lee emailed the band director and said something along the lines of I know you beat us and everything, but I can’t continue on without saying how amazing your marching band is.”