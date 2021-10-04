The Perfect Pasta Salad

A simple and easy recipe for a busy college student

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

As a college student, the best meals are the ones that taste delicious, provide leftovers for future meals, and are easy to prepare. Pasta salad meets all those requirements and is the perfect food for college life; you can make it in large batches and eat it cold for lunch, dinner, or as a 1:00 a.m. snack! What I especially love about making pasta salad is that it doesn’t require a million different steps, and you can improvise with the ingredients depending on what you have in the fridge.

The recipe listed below is one that I stumbled upon a few years ago while looking for a good pasta salad recipe online. This amazing recipe can be found on foodwishes.blogspot.com titled, “Classic Macaroni Salad – Delicious is In the Details.” A step-by-step youtube tutorial is also included within the recipe blog post.

The recipe as shown on https://foodwishes.blogspot.com/2015/06/classic-macaroni-salad-delicious-is-in.html:

Ingredients for 12 portions:

1 pound (4 cups) uncooked elbow macaroni, cooked in well-salted water

For the dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise, plus an extra spoon as needed

1/4 cup white vinegar

1 or 2 tbsp white sugar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tsp kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/8 tsp cayenne

1/2 cup green onions, white and light parts

1 cup finely diced celery

3/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1/2 cup diced green pepper (I used poblano and jalapeno)

1/2 cup grated carrot

Luckily, making this pasta salad is really only a 3 part process. First, you cook the pasta and set it aside to cool and dry. While the pasta cools, chop up your veggies and mix them together in a big container along with your wet ingredients and seasonings. Finally combine the pasta and the sauce, mixing it thoroughly, then let it sit covered in the fridge overnight before eating.

According to the recipe video, when making pasta salad, you should never rinse the pasta after cooking it. Having tested this myself, I can confirm that the sauce sticks to the pasta much more easily if the pasta is not rinsed after being cooked. Another important thing to remember is that the pasta should completely cool and drain before you mix it with the sauce. Other than the suggestions above, pasta salad is a flexible recipe that you can easily adjust without ruining the entire dish. For example, I personally don’t like to add carrot to my pasta salad, even though the original recipe calls for it. In addition, I like my pasta salad to have a little kick to it, so I choose to add a lot more than an 1/8th of a teaspoon of cayenne. So when whipping up your own batch of pasta salad, experiment and be creative, add whatever ingredients you like and make it your own!