President Trible Announces his Plan to Retire in 2022

President Trible says goodbye after 26 years of serving the CNU community

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

On Friday, September 24th, President Paul Trible sent out an announcement video informing the Christopher Newport University community that he intended to retire on August 1st, 2022 after 26 and a half years of serving as university president.

In his emotional announcement video, Trible stated, “Over the past eight months as I’ve supported and encouraged Rosemary in her recovery, I’ve been reminded that life is fragile and how precious are the members of our families… This is the 26th year that Rosemary and I have served Christopher Newport. In December, I’ll be 75 years old.” Trible reflected on his past career and expressed his desire to focus on his family: “Time is racing by and I don’t want to lose, for the second time in my life, the opportunity to be with the people who I love the most in this world. You see, when Paul and Mary Katherine were growing up, I was a young United States Congressman and Senator intent on saving the world. I missed so many special moments with them and Rosemary and I don’t want to let that happen again.”

“To all of you, thank you. Thank you for embracing the dream that working together, we could create another great university for America. Together we have made that audacious dream a reality,” Trible said, acknowledging and thanking the students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents, and friends of the CNU community.

He continued, “Most importantly, we’ve enriched the minds and stirred the hearts of over 20,000 young people. I shook their hands and gave them their diploma, Rosemary congratulated them with a hug, and together, all of us, sent them out in the world with hopes and prayers that they would live lives of meaning and consequence and purpose, a life of significance…”

In closing, Trible said, “Please know how much I love this place, how much I cherish each of you, how deeply grateful I am for you giving me the most extraordinary, meaningful moments in my life and how confident I am that Christopher Newport’s best years lie ahead.”

In an email from Rector, Bobby Hattent, following Trible’s announcement, the Board of Visitors expressed their appreciation for Trible’s dedicated leadership and support over the years, and they discussed the future of the university. Hatten went on to explain that Adelia Thompson, who stood in for Trible during his sabbatical, would be interim President and CEO for the 2022-2023 academic year. In addition, the Board of Visitors requested that Trible be Chancellor for the 2022-2023 academic year. He also clarified that interim President Thompson would not be a candidate for university presidency.

“In January 2022 I will appoint a search committee that will fairly represent the rich diversity of campus and include representatives of important stakeholders including the Board of Visitors, faculty, staff, alumni, students as well as community leaders. We will use the spring to get organized, coordinate with the powers in Richmond, hire a consulting firm to offer advice and assistance, communicate about the qualities important in our new leader and launch a national search,” Hatten said, elaborating on the upcoming process of finding and appointing a new president.

According to Hatten, “The next President will take office in the summer of 2023. That summer Paul’s Chancellorship will end and he will serve on our faculty as the Davis Professor of Leadership and American Studies or retire to his home in the Northern Neck overlooking the Chesapeake Bay.”