Christopher Newport Rises in U.S. News Rankings

CNU Ranks No. 6 for Southern Regional Public and Private Universities

~Colton Parham, Staff Writer~

Christopher Newport University is moving up in the world. The 2022 News & World Report Rankings moved CNU from No. 7 in Southern regional public and private universities to No. 6, tying it with Appalachian State. This was quite a leap for our small university, especially when we have continued to rank No. 1 among non-military public universities in the South with less than 15,000 students, No. 7 among our region’s most innovative schools, and No. 15 in undergraduate teaching.

These rankings come from an in-depth evaluation into colleges and universities based on 17 distinct measurements of the quality of their academics. Such measurements include first-year retention rates, graduation rates, and the faculty quality.

In a CNU Newsroom article, President Paul Trible commented on our rising success saying, “As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, it’s clear this young and vibrant institution is continuing a remarkable transformation and is now considered among the best public universities in all of America. We celebrate the rankings, but what truly makes Christopher Newport different is what we stand for. We care about minds and hearts. Our purpose is to form good citizens and leaders. The rankings reflect that this is a place where students prepare for lives of significance.”

For more information visit: https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/christopher-newport-university-3706 or https://cnu.edu/news/2021/09/15-cnu-usnews/#.YVobGtrMJPY