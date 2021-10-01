The Return of ‘Light the Night’

Sponsored by the SGA, this tradition brought together the Christopher Newport Campus

~Josh Grimes, Editor In Chief~

After 18 months, the evening of August 29th became the first time all four classes came together to help ring in the new academic year. After a rain postponement on the evening of the Sophomore Honor Convocation on August 22nd, which was the original night, the tradition came back but in a different location. Prior to the pandemic, this event was held in front of Christopher Newport Hall with the academic buildings surrounding the crowd. This year, after a smaller event last year, all, including the most recent two, came together at Jennings Field, the Lacrosse field, to keep the tradition alive.

As those in attendance came through the gate, there was a number of free merchandise by the SGA, otherwise known as the Student Government Association, which acts like a liaison between the student body and the administration. The free merchandise includes T-shirts to the first 300 students, water bottles, and phone pockets. Prior to the free merch, glow sticks were available for the student body to pick up so they could throw them in the air later in the night.

Once everyone was settled, there were a number of different groups hanging out and enjoying each other’s company. Games played included frisbee, cornhole, a conga line, and a form of duck, duck goose, to name a few. There were some photo opportunities present from a professional photographer with a ring light to one with President Trible. The professional photographer came from Allstar Photobooth, which can be found on Facebook.

At around 8:30, the student body was asked to circle around the podium in preparation for the evening’s speakers. Speakers included the student body president, Mary Rommanello, and President Paul Trible, which the student body stood for. After the five second countdown, the music, whipped together by the WCNU radio, began and the glowsticks went up into the air. Not long after the first music drop and again after the cupid souffle, about thirty minutes later, the crowd began to disperse heading back to campus to finish out a typical Sunday evening living on campus.

When asked how the night went. Romanello, representing the SGA wrote back to The Captain’s Log with “Light the Night was absolutely surreal. Our CNU captains came together as a community for the first time to celebrate the start of the academic year with thousands of glow sticks, masks, and a speech from the incredible President Trible. It was amazing to see thousands of students gather as one body, so excited and astonished to be back together again. With the help from many organizations and the student government association team, this event was elevated to new levels. I am so grateful to be able to call CNU my home and kick off the year with my fellow captains.”

When Kevin Hughes, Dean of Students, was asked how the night went, he said “It was great to see so many of our students together again. As President Trible commented, this is the first time in about 18 months that we could gather in such a large group. It was also special to have him welcome not only the Class of 2025, but also the Class of 2024 and our juniors and seniors who longed for this event. It’s a credit to the SGA leadership that they recognized the concerns arising from the delta variant, made some adjustments, and yet still created a memorable evening experience for everyone. The smiles were radiant. The energy was fantastic. It was just exciting to see this student-owned campus tradition return, and return so strongly.”

As a note, you can find the photo gallery from the professional photographer that was at ‘Light the Night’ at the following web address. https://app.curatorlive.com/events/0HVMLN/gallery.