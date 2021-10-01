Fresh Check Day at CNU

Students engage with interactive mental health booths on the Great Lawn

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

On September 14th, Christopher Newport University’s Office of Student Engagement and the Jordan Porco Foundation hosted Fresh Check Day on the Great Lawn, an interactive mental health check-in for students. According to the Jordan Porco Foundation website, Fresh Check Day, which is hosted on college campuses across the country, “… aims to create an approachable atmosphere where students are encouraged to engage in dialogue about mental health. Fresh Check Day helps to build a bridge between students and the mental health resources and programs that exist on campus, in the community, and on a national level.”

With all the pressure that college students face, from academic stress to social struggles, it is important that students take care of themselves and have a safe space to reach out for support when they need it. Especially as the semester progresses and with the recent release of three-week grades, finding the necessary time to relax and unwind can be really beneficial. On Fresh Check Day, from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., students had the opportunity to visit various booths and explore a variety of different activities that promote positive thinking and encourage healthy self-reflection.

For example, one booth provided strings and beads with letters on them for participants to create their own word bracelets. These bracelets, with words like “inspiration,” “brave,” or “strong,” serve as a meaningful reminder to the wearer. At another table, students made mini messages in a bottle that would later be handed out to sexual assault survivors. Each uniquely different glass bottle contained a little sand and a thoughtful message with words of encouragement rolled up inside.

Another booth displayed a series of signs with negative phrases such as, “It’s all in your head,” “Don’t worry so much,” and “You should man up!” meant to showcase how people frequently invalidate and ignore other people’s feelings with their hurtful and dismissive comments. In response, students wrote down encouraging statements and placed them near each sign: “Take your time to heal!” “It is okay. You are valued,” “It’s okay to worry and be stressed.”

Similarly, one table had a full length mirror set up so that students could leave supportive messages for the next visitor to see. Participants standing in front of the mirror were flooded with warmth and positivity from their fellow captains: “You’re enough,” “You are amazing!” “You are perfect the way you are.”

These were just a few of the several interactive booths available to students on Fresh Check Day. Hopefully, each student who attended this year’s mental health check-in felt loved and supported by the CNU community and left the event knowing that there are resources available to help them if they are struggling.

For information about CNU’s counseling services visit https://cnu.edu/life/counseling/

For more information about Fresh Check Day visit https://rememberingjordan.org/