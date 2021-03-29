Putting the country on notice

Nationally ranked CNU programs show why they’re the cream of the crop

Kicking-off the week on Wednesday, the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) No. 25 ranked Christopher Newport University (CNU) Women’s Lacrosse matched- up with the No. 23 ranked University of Lynchburg. The event marked the first time in five years the women’s team was ranked amongst the nation’s best. After four hard quarters of play, The Captains bested the Hornets 17-4. CNU led for the entire game, and it all started with an early unassisted goal from senior Cat Leighty. For the first time this season, two different Captains scored at least five goals. Leighty and junior Zoe Dyer each hit pay dirt six times against the opposing goalkeepers. Additionally, Dyer and sophomore Kelsey Winters tied for the team lead in points with seven. Dyer’s seven points gave her over 100 for her career.

The win marked the third time in program history the Captains scored a victory over a ranked opponent. The difficult road continued for the Captains, as their next game came on Saturday against the No. 17 ranked University of Mary Washington. CNU fell to their opponents 18-12. Now at 5-3, the Captains will next play Mar. 31 against St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

On Thursday, CNU Women’s Tennis stayed at home for a contest against North Carolina Wesleyan College. The Captains swept the Battling Bishops 9-0. Competing for the first time since Mar. 13, CNU bested their opposition in the three straight doubles sets. Freshmen Megan Bauer and Kierstan Chang had the most dominant doubles win, as they secured an 8-3 victory. In singles competition, junior Amanda Yermal won every set against her opponent for a perfect performance, and freshman Carina Crivtonencu surrendered only one game. The Captains will next meet Southern Virginia on Friday, Apr. 2.

On Friday, United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) No. three ranked Men’s Lacrosse suited up for their seventh game of the season. This time, their opponents would be Lynchburg’s Hornets, an opponent they recently defeated on Mar. 20. In a battle of two top five ranked teams, Lynchburg handled business against the CNU for a final score of 12-5. The Captains jumped out to a 1-0 lead after junior Thomas Mark connected on an unassisted goal at 8:25 in the first quarter, but the brief lead would be CNU’s only for the entire game. Surprisingly, an advantage in turnovers and a career-high 17 saves from sophomore goalkeeper Zac Hanway wasn’t enough to swing momentum in CNU’s favor. The top-ranked Captains will have their first Coast-to-Coast Conference (C2C) matchup on Apr. 3 versus rival Salisbury University.

The weekend officially began with CNU Men’s and Women’s Track & Field entering themselves into the Blue & Silver Challenge. In the first at-home meet in two years, the Captains defeated three other C2C schools in 18 events. Of note, junior Kaitlyn Ardrey moved to eighth all-time in program history in the 1500 with a 4:49:57 time. Both squads will return on Apr. 1 for the Colonial Relays in Williamsburg.

On Saturday, CNU Baseball powered past Southern Virginia University 12-0 in the first game of a doubleheader. In total, 11 Captains contributed to a 14-hit day. Additionally, three Captains, senior Conner Clark, sophomore Jonathan Fisher and freshman Scott Crosson, each had two stolen bases on the day. Senior pitcher Josh Husby got his second win of the season, and he had a season-high eight strikeouts on the day. In the second game, the Captains again bested the Knights, but this time by a score of 8-2. Now with an 8-4 record and 3-0 in conference play, CNU Baseball will next play in a back-to-back with William Peace University on Mar. 31.

Rounding out Saturday’s slate, CNU Men’s Tennis squared-off with Division I’s Norfolk State University. The Captains fell to the Spartans on the courts by fashion of a 5-4 final tally. The men held their own, but they will be tested again with another DI opponent, this time in the form of Old Dominion University, on Wednesday, Apr. 7.

Sunday was set to mark CNU Football’s second game of the season. In their first contest, the Captains were handily defeated by Salisbury University 30-5. CNU was abysmal on third-down, as they sported a .25 percentage in 12 attempts. Additionally, their prior loss eliminated them from contention in winning the New Jersey Athletic Conference’s (NJAC) South Division.

Sadly, the Captains did not get a chance to change their fortune against Wesley College. The game was postponed due to travel issues for the Wolverines, as well as for weather concerns for the Hampton Roads area. CNU, who has not won a game since Oct. 26, 2019, will have to wait another week to get that long awaited “W.” The game has been rescheduled for Friday, Apr. 2.

