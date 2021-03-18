The Captains “love” tennis

Looking ahead to the rest of the CNU Women’s Tennis season

~Shannon Garrett, Staff Writer~

This year, Women’s Tennis at Christopher Newport University (CNU) began on Mar. 12 at 4 p.m. with a match against Norfolk State University (NSU). From the onset, the outlook for the Captains to win against NSU seemed grim, as CNU had lost every other time against the Spartans. NSU, coached by Larry Holmes and led by nationally-ranked Coloumbian freshman Laura Ruiz, easily posed an early test for the Captains. It certainly would have been nice for CNU to start their season off on a high note, but the team was overcome by NSU 5-4. CNU’s victories came from a doubles 8-5 win for junior Amanda Yermal and freshman Tessa Trate, another doubles 8-5 win from freshmen Megan Bauer and Kiersten Chang and two out of the three-set singles with wins from Trate and Yermal. For the third year in a row, CNU has started the season with a loss.

The next day, Mar. 13 at 11 a.m., CNU defeated St. Mary’s College of Maryland. I personally thought CNU was sure to win, as they have every other time against this institution. Later the same day, the CNU Women’s Tennis team beat Sweet Briar College 8-1. The Captains took two out of the three doubles matchups, and they swept the singles matches.

Their next match will be on Friday, Mar. 19 at 4 p.m. against North Carolina Wesleyan College (NCWC). Falling right in line with all their other matches so far, it will “surprisingly” be at home for the Captains. The women have got this next one in the bag. NCWC has only ever bested CNU once. History is definitely not on their side. Then, on Mar. 21 at 11 a.m., the women will compete against Washington College (Md.). This one, however, is a toss up. Either team could win, but senior Kara Ferner could easily continue to dominate her competition and set-up the Captains for another victory at home.

On Mar. 28 at 12 p.m., CNU Women’s Tennis will match-up against Washington and Lee University. Washington and Lee is undoubtedly a tough opponent, as CNU has lost every game but one to them. There’s also another game against Washington and Lee scheduled for Apr. 24 at 2 p.m. We will have to see if this will be a revenge game for CNU, or the women will continue to bolster the university’s record against the Generals. Before that meeting takes place, on Apr. 2 at 3 p.m., the Captains will face Southern Virginia University. CNU Women’s Tennis is totally going to win; SVU has never won a game against us. On Apr. 10 at 2 p.m., the team will play Salisbury University. Honestly, this one could go either way. In the past, it’s a pretty even split as to who has the historic advantage. When in doubt, bet on Bauer and Chang, so we can already chalk that up as a win for CNU. After that, on Apr. 11, the Captains will be up against Johns Hopkins University. As of right now, no specific time is listed for the meeting. The outlook for CNU’s women is pretty grim; I personally don’t think we’ll win. This match will be on the road.

We are back to more home meets starting on Apr. 16. At 3 p.m., CNU will face the University of Mary Washington (UMW). As of now, UMW is ranked nationally at No. 15. This doesn’t bode well for the unranked Captains, so we’ll have to see if there’s a potential upset in the making. On Apr. 18, with no specific time as of yet, CNU gets to match-up with NSU once again. Will this be a revenge contest for the Captains, or do the Spartans truly have our women’s number. Then, on Apr. 23 at 3 p.m., there will be a game against Virginia Wesleyan. This game could go either way, but I personally believe CNU can win this one. As mentioned before, Apr. 24 is the last game of the season, and it will be at 2 p.m. against Washington and Lee. It’s yet to be seen if this will be to tie the season series or sweep them completely.

All games seem to be on the weekends, so it’ll be easy for everyone to catch the livestream on CNUsports.com. Tennis is a great sport, and I hope you all catch the Women’s Tennis team’s meets this year, too

All dates, statistics and information retrieved from:

Christopher Newport University Athletics – Official Athletics Website (cnusports.com)

Information on NSU retrieved from:

Norfolk State University Athletics – Official Athletics Website (nsuspartans.com)

Information on UMW retrieved from:

Mary Washington (umweagles.com)