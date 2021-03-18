Student Government Association elections come to a close

Meet the new Executive Board for the upcoming academic year

~Anna Dorl, Editor in Chief~

This past week, Christopher Newport’s Student Government Association (SGA) held elections to establish the organization’s next Executive Board for the 2021-2022 academic year. Voting was open from Monday, March 8 to Friday, March 12. Before voting closed on the 12th at 4:00 p.m., all students were able to cast their votes by logging into The Compass online and clicking on the Election Banner.

Each year, five Executive Board positions become available: President, Executive Vice President, Vice President of Finance, Vice President of Marketing & Communications and Vice President of Membership Development. Eligible candidates must be current full-time students with a GPA of at least 2.6. Respectively, the students who were voted in to take over these positions were Mary Romanello, Aidan Rucker, Amber Kasaci, Amanda Wilfong and Connor Butterworth.

Mary Romanello, a junior, was voted in as SGA’s President for the upcoming academic year. She is a Political Science major with two minors in Spanish and Human Rights & Conflict Resolution. As President, she plans to work towards improved campus safety, increase alternative dining options and make mental wellness more accessible for students on campus.

Aidan Rucker, a freshman, is SGA’s new Executive Vice President. He hopes to further Christopher Newport’s sustainability efforts, further the mission of SGA and develop the connection between the organization and the student body. He is a Cellular, Molecular, and Physiological Biology and Neuroscience major.

Amber Kasaci, a junior, has many goals as SGA’s incoming Vice President of Finance. Some of these include working towards the success of Christopher Newport’s Anchor Organizations in various ways such as streamlining grant allocations and conference funds. She is a double major in American Studies and Sociology with a concentration in Criminology, as well as a double minor in Philosophy of Law and Human Rights & Conflict Resolution.

Amanda Wilfong, a freshman, was voted in as SGA’s new Vice President of Marketing & Communications. A Marketing major with minors in Leadership Studies and Communication Studies, she strives to utilize her position to deepen SGA’s relationship with the student body.

Connor Butterworth, a freshman, is stepping in as the incoming Vice President of Membership Development. He plans to major in Business Management and minor in Leadership Studies. Through his position, he wants to develop a stronger sense of delegation among students and the SGA Executive Board.

Evidently, each of these five students has big plans and aspirations for Christopher Newport’s Student Government Association. Their mission is to “promote the views, further the welfare, and execute the will of the Student Body.” This incoming Executive Board hopes to live up to that continued promise through their leadership and service to Christopher Newport.