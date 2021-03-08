Spring cleaning: A super simple guide

It’s that time of year again

~Anna Dorl, Editor in Chief~

Spring is just around the corner – the weather is (slowly) getting warmer, birds are starting to chirp again and flowers are beginning to blossom. Since we’ve been in this pandemic for almost a year now, your home may most likely be your workspace as well. Because of that, it’s probably gotten quite cluttered, which can lead you into a negative headspace to match your messy surroundings. Whether or not your environment looks like a tornado blew through it, it can be hard to know where to start when it comes to spring cleaning. That’s where this super simple guide comes in. Here are some helpful tips to get you on the right track.

One thing at a time. When you first start to clean, it can definitely be overwhelming. Work your way through your living space going room by room so that you can stay focused on one area at a time. You can also clean up certain categories of things in order: for example, picking up all the trash in your room first, and then folding your enormous pile of laundry. Breaking your workload into smaller pieces always helps a big job feel more manageable.

Find something fun to listen to. Doing repetitive tasks without any music or a podcast in the background can get really boring really quickly. Put on something that will keep you interested, like a high-energy Spotify playlist or the latest episode of My Favorite Murder. You can even put a TV show you’re working your way through in the background while you clean. Just make sure you don’t get so distracted that you sit down and watch.

Natural products are your best friend. They’re often a lot cheaper since many of them are household items. For example, you can combine baking soda and vinegar to create bubbling foam that can clean out nasty drains in sinks and showers. But always do your research before you combine any chemicals – you don’t want to accidentally create harmful fumes and gases.

Out of sight, out of mind. Put away seasonal items that you don’t need anymore. Is your mini Christmas tree still sitting in your living room months after winter break? Do you have mismatched snow boots just chilling in the middle of your room? As long as you don’t need it for the season and the weather that’s ahead, put it away and come back to it next winter.

Don’t forget the nooks and crannies. When you’ve gotten the major cleaning out of the way, come back and finish the details. I for one don’t scrub my baseboards every time I clean my bathroom, but I definitely come back to them whenever I have a few extra minutes once the rest of the bathroom is clean. If you have the time, clean off your fan blades, the top of your fridge, and other minor details in your house – getting them clean can make a huge difference overall.

And there you have it: five simple, helpful tips to help you get the most out of your spring cleaning this year. Your roommates (and your future self) will thank you!