For CNU Athletics, winning is a habit

Two more squads of Captains resume play, but the “W’s” just keep on coming

~Matthew Morhiser, Sports Editor~

On Tuesday, Mar. 2, CNU Women’s Basketball hit the hardwood again for their sixth exhibition game. Coming off four straight wins and two past victories where the Captains outscored their opponents by a combined 80 points, the unit led by Head Coach Bill Broderick were in prime position to lay waste to their next opponent, Roanoke College. And lay waste they did. On the road at Roanoke’s Cregger Center, the Captains defeated the Maroons 75-73. Sophomore Anaya Simmons ended the back-and-forth contest with a clutch three-point play with one second left on the clock. Second chance opportunities were the name of the game for the Captains, as they outpaced the Maroons 24-6. Additionally, junior Natalie Terwilliger posted her second double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds. On Thursday, the Captains increased their win streak to seven against Southern Virginia, and they kept on rolling against Marymount on Saturday. They will conclude their exhibition season on Mar. 11 against Shepherd University.

As mentioned above, Women’s Lacrosse took the field for the first time in nearly a year. A few hours before the Women’s Basketball team won, CNU Women’s Lacrosse squared-off in a road matchup versus North Carolina Wesleyan College. The Captains, led by the All-State recognized trio of junior Zoe Dyer, junior Kendall Krause and sophomore Kelsey Winters, hadn’t seen in-game action since Mar. 10, 2020 in a 16-12 victory against the United States Coast Guard Academy. The rustiness didn’t prove too much for the team, as they kept their year-in-the-making win streak alive with a remarkable 22-1 win over the Battling Bishops. 11 different Captains scored, and 8 different women scored before the end of the first half. Leading the way was three goals from senior Gracie Sanders. On Saturday, the Captains weren’t as lucky, as they fell to Roanoke College 15-10. Sporting a 1-1 record, the team’s next game is Mar. 10 against Virginia Wesleyan.

Midway through the week on Wednesday, CNU Softball hit the diamond for a doubleheader against William Peace University. Heading into the first game, the Captains boasted an on the par record of 2-2. However, earlier in the week the Coast-To-Coast Conference (C2C) announced the Captains had won first place in a preseason poll conducted by the conference’s coaches. All five potential voters picked the Captains to bring the title back to Newport News. Perhaps the women caught wind of this honor, as they spent no time proving their opposing coaches right against William Peace. The Captains defeated the Pacers 4-2 in the first game of their doubleheader, and 11-8 in the second. In the second contest, junior Kaitlyn Hasty, who also had 4 runs batted in (RBI) by game’s end, sent the ball into the empty stands with a home run, and senior pitcher Emily Weatherholtz survived a sixth inning onslaught from the Pacers to finish with 111 pitches on the day. Saturday kicked-off a busy weekend for the women, but in four games, the team finished with a record of 3-1. Their next game will be Mar. 9.

Smack dab in the middle of Softball’s doubleheader was a one-off game for CNU Baseball. Sporting a clean 1-0 record, the Captains fell to Hampden-Sydney College 3-1. Sophomore Kyle Schofield scored the game’s first run in the fourth inning after advancing to home plate after fellow sophomore Alec Reilly was walked. However, the Captains weren’t able to cross home base again. Now at 1-1, the Captains returned to Newport News for their season’s home opener. Sadly, Virginia Wesleyan spoiled the party by defeating the Captains 8-2. Luckily, CNU bounced back with a 12-4 win and eight strikeout performance from freshman Jay Cassady. Now at 3-1, the Captains will return to action on Mar. 9 versus Hampden-Sydney.

Rounding out Wednesday was the contest between the 1-0 No.13 ranked CNU Men’s Lacrosse team and the 1-2 Southern Virginia University. At home, the Captains outscored the Knights 16-6. Eight first period goals by five different Captains put the team on easy sailing for the rest of the contest. Three of sophomore Alex Brendes’ game-high four goals occurred in the first period. Sophomore goalkeeper Zac Hanway made eight saves in total. They kept on rolling with a 17-6 win over Roanoke on Saturday. Of note, senior Dylan Rice is now CNU’s all-time leader in goals with 130, and senior Max Wayne became the all-time leader in consecutive starts with 48. Their next contest will be Mar. 13 versus Washington College (Md.).

On Saturday, Mar. 6, Men’s Tennis fell to Southern Virginia. From the Tennis Complex dressing the hill across from Harvey-Dryden Softball Field, the Captains were outscored 7-2. The pairing of senior James Baron and junior Paul Baron captured a doubles win for the Captains, and sophomore Matthew Dubuqie handled business in the team’s lone singles victory. Their next match will be against St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Mar. 13.

CNU Men’s Basketball got everything started for Captains Athletics earlier this semester, so it’s only fitting they close-out this recap of the previous week. Saturday night, the Captains were upset by Marymount 87-85. After a back-and-forth first half, the Saints expanded their lead to 10 with 14:57 left in the second half. Over the next six minutes, the Captains pulled to within one thanks to six points from freshman Jahn Hines. A three-pointer from senior Jason Aigner gave the team a 69-67 lead with 7:07 remaining, but Marymount’s capitalization on scoring in the paint and on fast breaks sent them over the edge. On Sunday, they turned their fortunes with a win over Wesley College.

Granted, CNU Football also returned last week on Sunday, but their scrimmage against Salisbury will be covered in a separate article uploaded this week.

The C2C Preseason Polls:

Christopher Newport Selected Favorite in 2021 C2C Softball Preseason Poll – Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (c2csports.com)

Salisbury Favored in 2021 C2C Baseball Preseason Poll – Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (c2csports.com)

All statistics, information and dates retrieved from:

Christopher Newport University Athletics – Official Athletics Website (cnusports.com)