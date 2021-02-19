Christopher Newport President Addresses the Student Body

The Board of Visitors grants Trible Sabbatical Leave

~Josh Grimes, News Editor~

In a heartfelt video message, released to the student body late Friday morning, President Paul Trible, Jr. announced that the board of visitors granted him sabbatical leave. Sabbatical leave, according to the Marriam Webster Dictionary, is when there’s a paid or unpaid break of reporting to a job. This leave takes effect for nine months beginning on February 16th.

President Trible said in his message, the reason for his absence as president was to be with his wife of 25 years, First Lady Rosemary, as she gets treated for a rare autoimmune disease affecting her muscle strength, which makes it hard for her to breath or even walk. According to the Daily Press, Board of Visitors rector Robert R. Hatten said that Trible has earned the opportunity to take a sabbatical. Hatten adds via email to the Daily Press, “Paul has asked for this time so that he can support and encourage Rosemary who is going through a difficult and challenging medical situation. Paul will also use this time to write about the transformation of Christopher Newport.” Trible has been at Christopher Newport as the fifth president since January of 1996 after his appointment.

As a temporary replacement, President Trible named Adelia Thompson, the Chief of Staff, as acting CEO, Chief Executive Officer, through August 16th. Despite the unexpected message, the campus community came together to wish First Lady Rosemary a speedy recovery.

