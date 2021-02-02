Bid Day 2021

Christopher Newport sororities hold fully online formal recruitment

~Evelyn Davidson, Staff Writer~

This year, with the pandemic preventing Greek life from holding on-campus events, Christopher Newport sororities had to restructure their recruitment process and find new ways to connect. Potential new members spent around 15-20 hours on the computer meeting new people and learning about the different sororities inside the National Panhellenic Council. From meeting with their recruitment counselors to running home, the whole process took place online.

“I was scared going into the process that I wouldn’t find that place that felt like home because of the electronic barrier,” said Sinclair Jenks, a new member of Alpha Phi. She described the biggest drawback of online recruitment for her: “It’s easier to see how genuine the bond is between the sisters when you can physically see them interact. I feel like that is a definite way to tell how genuine of a person you can be… and seeing how they interact with their sisters was something I felt like I missed out on.”

While virtual meetings were not ideal, there were some benefits to the online process. Each sorority had a video presentation about themselves and breakout rooms were used to create a one-on-one environment. Another new Alpha Phi member, Katelyn Kincaid, stated, “It was definitely a lot harder over zoom but it was a lot less intimidating as well.” She added, “You’re in your own environment and it’s easy to just talk to one person and not have a ton of other people surrounding you.”

Instead of physically running home, a slideshow presentation that included a photo of each new member was presented, and afterwards new members were able to meet and bond with their sorority sisters outside the sorority houses in groups of ten. Both girls expressed their appreciation for how hard their sorority sisters worked to make the whole process feel special, despite the circumstances. “It was nice to see how dedicated they all were because they went through so much effort and training to be able to create all of this for us…” Sinclair said about the experience.