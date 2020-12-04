The Christopher Newport Masters of Teaching Program receives recognition

Statistics about the MAT program at CNU

~Josh Grimes, News Editor~

As the Fall semester is coming to a close, the MAT (Masters of Teaching Program) at Christopher Newport University received some recognition on Dec. 2. According to the MAT Facebook, “the program is considered to be one of the best schools for Teacher Education Grade Specific students according to the Teaching Degree Search’s recent rankings”.

Here are just a few highlights from information posted on their Facebook page:



Putting Christopher Newport in the top 15% for students seeking quality education, the university was ranked #79 out of 521 on Teaching Degree Search’s most recent list of the Top Schools for a Master’s in Grade Specific Ed. This ranking was earned by offering a high quality education to students interested in Grade Specific Education.



On the distinct awards side, there are four that Christopher Newport made ranks for. Firstly, earning the second spot for Best Teacher Education Grade Specific Master’s Degree Schools in Virginia; secondly, earning the fifth spot for Best Teacher Education Grade Specific Master’s Degree Schools in the Southwest Region; thirdly, earning the 28th spot for Best Teacher Education Grade Specific Schools in the Southwest Region; and lastly, earning the 79th spot for Best Teacher Education Grade Specific Master’s Degree Schools.

As a note to the distinct awards, the ‘Best Education Schools in the U.S. Ranking’ used data from the Department of Education in order to predict which degrees offer the best quality experience to students as a way to figure out the top teaching schools. According to the same facebook post, factors that were considered when developing the ranking include the salaries of graduates, the average debt load they carry, graduation rates and other quality metrics.

For more information, follow ‘CNU MAT’ on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cnumat/