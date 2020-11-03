Sheila “Samm” Tittle runs for President

A sit down interview with a presidential candidate from New Mexico

~Anna Dorl, Editor-in-Chief~

“If either of those men get into office, kiss your freedom goodbye” said Sheila “Samm” Tittle on President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Tittle, a somewhat unforseen candidate for the presidential race whose name is on ballots in N.M., is running for President of the United States. The tenacity and strength needed to win the race are in her very blood. As the daughter of legal Mexican immigrants who was born in El Paso, Tex., she grew up with encyclopedias and World Books as her toys. That self-started fire continues to burn within her to this day, alongside her hunger for change and her passion for constitutionality in America. Altogether, these traits sum up her driven personality and her prerogative to win the race.

Tittle is running for President under the Constitution Party, and she traveled across the United States on her campaign trail. After reaching out to us here at The Captain’s Log, Tittle sat down for an interview during her stop in Virginia with John Bloom, the chairman of the Constitution Party of Virginia.

When asked to define the Constitution Party in her own words, Tittle responded, “The only party that exists today after the 244 years of processing a 2 party system, which has become sludge. The Constitution is the law of this land. Our aspiration is to get it operating for the next 33 years from both sides [Democratic and Republican].”

Bloom agreed. “When I look at the Constitution,” he said, “the founding fathers did not mention parties at all. The platform was supposed to be the Constitution itself.”

Tittle’s ambition to “save this nation” through the power of the Constitution is at the heart of her platform. She believes that Trump and Biden are equally corrupt, and she stated she is running “to be the leadership that we do not have in the United States of America.”

In her interview, she seemed distrustful of recent government actions, including the stimulus checks which she said were “a test.” Citing the Title of Nobility Clause, she said, “Donald Trump is neither eligible to be president… legally under Article 1, section 9, clause 8. I, Sheila Samm Tittle… can take the highest lawsuit to the federal court that would stop this entire election dead in its tracks that the founding fathers astutely implemented.

Tittle explained her status on the N.M. ballot and what this means for her chances to win the presidential race. She is currently leading in N.M. polls at 22%. “I am on the ballot in New Mexico because my grandparents… came out of and through the old Mexico, through Texas, Apache and Navajo territory, and then [reached] New Mexico. Geronimo was a renegade. He did not answer to, and was never going to be intimidated by, anyone and anything. With that, you have a powerful person in Samm Tittle.”

She says her name is technically on all U.S. ballots as a write-in candidate. “But that’s because we had an unconstitutional way to get into this election,” she said. [My name] would have [written] been on the ballot if COVID had not been created.”

Tittle applied directly to state governors and state election boards to secure her status as a presidential candidate. “There has to be a president,” she said, “so while we’re playing ping pong with two candidates [Trump and Biden], our country is going down the toilet. The only toilet that should be flushed is Congress.”

Her stances on important issues are as significant to her and her campaign as the Constitution is. She is a strong advocate for Second Amendment rights, stating that guns are the “last line of defense” for families needing to defend themselves and their property. Her faith accounts for many of her stances, including her pro-life prerogative. “Constitutionalists such as myself protect the right to life,” she said. She also believes that America needs strong borders, and that deportation is cheaper than incarceration for immigrants who come to America illegally.

Tittle has amassed an extremely diverse background of careers over the years which include occupations such as diplomatic ambassador, paralegal, and janitor. She plans to create 27 to 33 million jobs “immediately” upon her presidential nomination, as well as address the national debt of $27 million that continues to grow daily.

“We’re fighting for the youth,” Bloom said. “I would like to see everyone under the age of 30 vote in this election.”

“We are turning the hearts of the Trumpers and the hearts of the Democrats,” Tittle said. “This is a come-to-Jesus kind of election. You can vote for the devil you know or the devil you don’t know.”

As Election Day comes to a close, Tittle and the Constitution Party promise sovereignty, liberty, and justice for all under her potential presidential leadership.