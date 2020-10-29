Make your morning more meaningful

Here’s how to wake up on the right side of the bed

~Anna Dorl, Editor-in-Chief~

I think a lot of us out there can say that sometimes, getting up in the morning is hard — especially when you’re a college student who has a mile-long to-do list and you’d rather sleep than do anything productive. If you’re anything like me, your morning can sometimes be the worst part of your day. Here are a couple tips on how to make the start of your day a little bit better so you can set yourself up for success as the day progresses.

Step one: Set your alarm with a sound that doesn’t start you off with a jolt of negative energy. No one likes waking up startled, and heart palpitations are not the best way to start your day. Instead of using the default Apple alarm sound that sounds like a bomb going off, try switching to one of the softer sounds that the Clock app provides. If you don’t like any of those, try a calming song in the Music app that you won’t get tired of hearing every morning. There are also several apps out there that offer alternatives, such as sounds that increase in intensity or alarms that have flashing lights instead of sound. Find what works best for you and make it a habit to start your day off right.

Step two: Give yourself something to look forward to when you wake up. This can look different for different people. If you’re a coffee addict, maybe it looks like putting your Keurig in your room. If you have to take your dog out for a walk every morning, you could find a new podcast to listen to the night before so that you’re excited to listen to the first episode when you get up. Whatever works for you, find something that will make you want to get out of bed. If all you’re thinking about when you get up is immediately going to class, work or whatever important thing you have going on that day, your day might not start off in the most positive way. Incorporate something you enjoy into your morning routine, and make time for yourself first.

Step three: Actually eat breakfast (and no, that does not mean have some iced coffee and be done with it). You know what they say, it’s the most important meal of the day. And it’s true — it sets you up for a successful and energized morning that carries you to the evening. Have something with protein and don’t overdo the caffeine. If nothing else, grab a breakfast granola bar and take it with you on your way to class or work.

Step four: The night before, make sure you don’t leave too much work to do “in the morning” — it’s never a good idea. There’s nothing wrong with doing a last-minute reading for class or studying a little more for a test you have later. But instead, do yourself a favor and don’t give yourself huge chunks of work to do right after you wake up. You don’t need to start off your day with that much stress. Your afternoon self will thank you!

Finally, be intentional about your morning routine in as many aspects of it as you can. Maintaining mindfulness is a great way to create more meaning in your morning, and with these simple steps, you’ll be well on your way to waking up on the right side of the bed every time.