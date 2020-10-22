Looking Ahead to the Spring Semester

Details of how the Christopher Newport campus will be for Spring 2021

~Josh Grimes, News Editor~

With the end of the Fall semester on campus coming near a close in about five weeks it’s time that we look ahead to the Spring semester. On Tuesday, Oct. 6, information about the Spring was placed onto the Captain’s relaunch page of the Christopher Newport website for the public eye. As of this moment, everything that took place in the Fall will continue to remain in place for the Spring unless current conditions, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health change. This includes the current plan with regards to housing, dining and the classroom.

With regards to the tentative academic calendar, there are some noticeable changes. First of all, Classes are scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 11 and end midweek on April 21. Classes are not scheduled to meet on Martin Luther King Day on January 18; and March 18 or 19 for Spring Break, which may get rescheduled, reduced or cancelled. Those three days are scheduled to have replacement days similar to the Monday before Thanksgiving Break for having no classes on Election Day. Those days are April 19, 20 and 21. Examinations are scheduled to begin thereafter and scheduled to end on Thursday, April 29. When it comes to commencement, the class of 2020 is scheduled for May second; and the class of 2021 is scheduled to have their week during May third through seventh, and their commencement on May eighth, during Mother’s Day weekend.

On the registration path, there are also some noticeable changes that haven’t been announced quite yet. This refers to the Schedule of Classes, which according to Julianna Wait from the University Registrar, should be available before advising starts this week. The formal dates for advising, as it is now, runs from Thursday, Oct. 22 until Friday, Nov. 6. The period for registration, through CNULive, begins on Nov. 6 through Nov. 20. Those that haven’t registered before, it is based on the credit hours you earned. This doesn’t include the current in-progress courses.

The Registration dates are as follows, as of Oct. 19:



Graduate Students: Friday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.

Undergraduates with at least 106 earned credit hours: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 a.m.

Undergraduates with 90-105 earned credit hours: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 a.m.

Undergraduates with 76-89 earned credit hours: Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 a.m.

Undergraduates with 60-75 earned credit hours: Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 a.m.

Undergraduates with 46-59 earned credit hours: Monday, Nov. 16 at 7 a.m.

Undergraduates with 30-45 earned credit hours: Monday Nov. 16 at 7:30 a.m.

Undergraduates with 16-29 earned credit hours: Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7 a.m.

Undergraduates with at most 15 earned credit hours: Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 a.m.

Other than the initial registration there’s always a chance to change the schedule around as the start of the semester comes closer and closer. Classes are more likely to open up during these time frames, if they do. These dates are as follows:

First add/drop period: Monday, Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. through Friday, Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m.

Final add/drop period: Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 8 a.m. through Friday, Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Those who are in the graduate school have their final add drop period during the same time as the undergraduates. Finally, those who are considered non-degree seeking students can register for their classes Friday, Jan 8 until Friday, Jan 15.

For more information on the Spring Semester, please visit the Captain’s relaunch page on the Christopher Newport website, which also includes the updated Academic Calendar. Detailed information may be found on the registration page at https://cnu.edu/registrar/registration/. The schedule of classes may be found at https://navigator.cnu.edu/StudentScheduleofClasses/.

Information from this story came from the websites above, and the University Registrar.