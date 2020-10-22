Virginia Sports Hall of Fame hosts a virtual forum surrounding mental wellness for student-athletes

~Emma Dixon, Executive Producer of CNUTV~

The pandemic has been hard on everyone. Since COVID hit in early March, the lives of student-athletes have been turned upside down. Spring sports had to stop their season halfway through. Seniors lost their last season in college.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a general sense of uncertainty for student-athletes. This disruption to sports they have dedicated their lives to has made their mental wellness even more critical than before.

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, Hampton Roads Sports Commission and the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter (CHKD) are partnering to present “A Pandemic Playbook: Mental Wellness for Student Athletes.” This is an online forum that will feature coaches from the ares, student-athletes and health professionals.

The forum will be held over livestream on Oct. 24 from 6:30-7:30 pm and is free of charge for all attendees. THe forum is targeted for athletes and parents to better understand the physical and emotional challenges athletes face during the current pandemic. Although it is intended for this audience, anyone interested in learning more about the mental wellbeing of athletes is welcome to join.

A panel of experts will discuss the factors that affect student-athlete’s mental health and wellbeing. Viewers will learn how to see and recognize mental health symptoms that indicate an athlete may need health and support.

Panelists for the forum include:

Dr. Andrea Arcona, CHKD psychologist

Dr. Joel Brenner, medical director of CHKD’s sports medicine program

Elliot France, Senior at Cox High School (Virginia Beach), member of the soccer team

Chris Scott, head football coach, Oscar Smith High School

Dr. Rachel Turk, staff psychologist for University of Richmond’s athletic department

The event will be moderated by the Hampton Roads Sports Commission Executive Director Claudell Clark.

For more information or to register to attend the forum, visit the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame’s website by clicking here. The forum is presented by the Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, DAVCON, Inc., Optima Health, Priority Automotive and the City of Virginia Beach.

About the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame:

Since 1972, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame has honored Virginia’s contributions to the world of sports. As the Commonwealth’s official hall of fame, their mission is to honor athletic excellence, serve as a nonprofit resource highlighting philanthropy through sports, while inspiring sports fans through programming and engaging entertainment.

Information for this article compiled from a press released from the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.