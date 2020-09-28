How to get into the autumn spirit – TV show edition

“Fall” in love with some seasonal series

~Anna Dorl, Editor-in-Chief~

Since COVID-19 put a stop to the production of many new television shows, many of us might find ourselves binge watching familiar favorites. If you’re looking for some recommendations to add some (pumpkin) spice to your watchlist this fall, this list has you covered.

“Over the Garden Wall”: watch on Hulu

This animated miniseries created for Cartoon Network oozes autumn vibes. Viewers follow Wirt (Elijah Wood) and Greg (Collin Dean), two half-brothers navigating their way through a vast forest called the Unknown. Along the way, they meet strange characters in their attempt to unravel the mysteries of the forest and why they suddenly found themselves there. They also dodge various supernatural creatures including the Beast, a scary creature who follows them throughout the Unknown. If you’re looking for a quick and simple show to binge-watch, “Over the Garden Wall” is perfect to satisfy your seasonal and spooky needs.

“Gilmore Girls”: watch on Netflix

This quintessential autumn show is set in Stars Hollow, Connecticut, where the leaves seem to be constantly falling no matter what season it may be. In this lighthearted coming-of-age comedy, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) and her mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham) pursue their different goals as they become closer as mother and daughter. Intellectual Rory attends a prestigious college preparatory school and dreams of going to an Ivy League college. Fun-loving Lorelai, who gave birth to Rory as a teen mom, works towards owning her own hotel with her best friend. The series follows Rory and Lorelai through all their seasons of life with a focus on the comforting aesthetic of autumn in a small town.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”: watch on Netflix

Another comic book-based spin-off by the creators of “Riverdale,” this scary series follows the iconic Sabrina the Teenage Witch in a more modern setting. On her 16th birthday ― which happens to fall on Halloween, of course ― high-school student Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) finds herself faced with her Dark Baptism, a ceremonial choice to either fully embrace one’s witchy roots or to live a normal human life. Sabrina becomes torn between her “normal” life and what she believes to be her true destiny. Between a coven of private-school witches out to make her life a living hell and the impending presence of the Dark Lord Satan himself, Sabrina has a lot to stress about. Throughout the series, she constantly struggles to find balance between life as a regular girl and life as an extremely powerful witch.

“Twin Peaks”: watch on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and CBS

Even though this 90’s cult classic show is set in the winter, the many mysteries that the series is shrouded in makes it perfect for autumn. In a small logging town where nothing exciting ever seems to happen, FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is called in to help solve the strange murder of beloved high school homecoming queen Laura Palmer. As the investigation deepens, the small town’s secrets come to the surface, and no one is safe. With tons of twists and turns, this show is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

“American Horror Story”: watch on Netflix and Hulu

If you’re one of the few people in the world who hasn’t already seen this scary anthology series, you can start with whatever spooky season you’d like without missing anything important. For example, “Murder House” (season one) channels the well-known horror trope of a family moving into a creepy new home in a faraway place to get a fresh start, which ends up involving ghosts, of course. “Coven” (season three) follows a teen girl who learns that she belongs to the bloodline of Salem witches and transfers to an all-girls boarding school with others like her. “Roanoke” (season six) flashes back and forth between the infamous disappearance of the Roanoke colony and the present-day residents who live nearby. Whichever season tickles your fancy, it’s sure to be a spooky one.

Whether you choose to rewatch your own favorite shows this season or if you’re looking for something new, make sure to keep these seasonal selections in mind to bring the fall feeling right into your living room.