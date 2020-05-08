Four short years

Matthew Scherger

It is impossible for me to talk about CNU without immediately thinking of The Captain’s Log. I first joined The Captain’s Log during Orientation week of my Freshman year, and it is the only organization I have stuck with for all four years. Journalism interested me in high school, and while I didn’t plan on pursuing it as a career, I thought it would be a good experience in college to grow my skills. Needless to say, I think I made one of the best decisions of my life.

My journey with The Captain’s Log was certainly an interesting one. Freshman year I spent most of my time with CNUTV, learning the ins and outs of videography and production. Not only was it an entirely new aspect of journalism for me, it led me to an on-campus job and a love for video editing in general. The close-knit group we had that year in CNUTV was my first college family, and I still treasure all the relationships I made that year. My sophomore year I delved back into the paper publication, working as an intern and copyeditor for the Editor-in-Chief at the time, Melanie. She not only taught me the logistics of running the paper, but also inspired me to continue to work to improve The Captain’s Log and increase our presence on campus. It was during this year that I began to seriously think about pursuing the role of Editor-in-Chief myself. I served my first formal leadership role my junior year back with the CNUTV side of The Captain’s Log, before finally achieving my goal and becoming the Editor-in-Chief for my senior year. Although our publication year was cut short due to COVID-19, I think we’ve only shown growth and progress each year that I’ve been here and see no reason why that growth won’t continue for years to come.

Through all of the ups and downs of the last four years, The Captain’s Log has been a constant in my life. I have gained some of my closest friends, roommates, and found so many opportunities because of this organization. I spent countless hours writing, researching, interviewing and editing, all in the company of some of the smartest and most genuine people. While I’m sad that I only get to spend four years in the newsroom, they have been four years that I wouldn’t trade for anything in the world.

The Captain’s Log – until we meet again, I wish you all the best. We’ve come so far in just four short years, but there is so much still to go. As an organization we are still getting better every week, month and year, but I am sure the best is still to come. I know I would not be where I am today if it wasn’t for The Captain’s Log. Keep inspiring young people to continue to write and research and edit and learn about the world. We desperately need good journalists, and this newsroom has the magic to create them.

-30-

~Matthew Scherger, Editor-in-Chief~