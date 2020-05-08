A Second Family

Taryn Hannam-Zatz

The Captain’s Log has been one of the biggest parts of my four years at CNU. I have always loved writing and, especially, being a part of a newspaper, as I did it all through high school. I knew when I became a Captain that I wanted to join the newspaper. My freshman year I joined The Captain’s Log as a staff writer, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. I was able to write anything that I was interested in, and it allowed me to really expand my horizons at CNU.



I was a part of the Varsity Women’s Lacrosse team for my first two years, and I always found it difficult to break out of the world of athletics — something The Captain’s Log allowed me to do. I continued to write stories for the paper and even when I went abroad during my junior year to study in Italy, I was able to write about my experiences abroad which was something I thoroughly enjoyed.



After quitting lacrosse, I was trying to figure out what I really wanted to do at CNU and how to make my mark on the school. I was a newspaper editor in high school and loved how I was able to be creative with layouts, edit stories and still write stories as well. I loved having quick deadlines to meet and just everything that came with being a newspaper editor, even the stress and last-minute chaos that would ensue right before going to print. I decided I would try to become an editor of The Captain’s Log after three years of being a staff writer.



I was lucky enough to become the News Editor of The Captain’s Log for my senior year, and it truly was one of the best experiences I have ever had. I was able to make so many new friends in such a short period of time, and I loved working with each and every one of them on every single issue. We got to attend conferences and truly bond as a staff which showed me just how important the newspaper and this group of people were to me. After quitting lacrosse, it was a difficult time for me, but being a part of the newspaper and making these new friends provided me with the same sense of camaraderie and teamwork that lacrosse used to.



The Captain’s Log has always been a sense of home at CNU for the past four years, and I am so sad at the way our last year had to end. I wouldn’t trade this year for the world because I was able to make such great friends and produce a truly amazing paper with this group. It has been one of the best years, and I am so grateful to The Captain’s Log for giving me a home and a second family who I know I can always count on.



-30-

~Taryn Hannam-Zatz, News Editor~