April 3, 2020





“My name is Alex Burruss and I graduated from CNU in 2019. I started taking photos back in middle school and turned my hobby into one of my passions while at college.

I was inspired to take these photos when I was in a creative rut. I had been feeling uninspired and like I wasn’t producing content I was proud of. I decided to channel that emotion into a photo, and they are now some of my most favorite photographs.”

~Alex Burruss, CNU Graduate 2019~