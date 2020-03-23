For the Seniors

A senior send-off to all of our spring sport senior class

Men’s Lacrosse

#1 Scott McAneney hailing from Paoli, Pa. was a record setting goalie for the Captains in his 52 game collegiate career. With 243 saves in his junior year, he set the new program record for saves in a single season. His total number of saves climbed up to 450, and he holds a .558 save percentage, once again setting another program record.



#3 Spencer Shipman from Leesburg, Va. was a quick end to end player throughout his 58 game college career. Registering 11 goals and 12 assists on offense, he also collected 23 ground balls on defense through his four years with the program.



#32 Pat Matsko, a senior midfielder from Dover, Del., saw time in 31 contests despite a season ending injury in his sophomore season. He scored a goal in the final game of the 2020 season to set his tally at six for his career while also contributing a pair of assists.



#37 Mac Bohns out of White Hall, Md. helped lock down the defensive unit to hold off high scoring opponents. Playing in 13 contests, he picked up two ground balls and caused a turnover.



#50 Glenn Doering from Bel Air, Md. started eight of the 44 games he appeared in and notched 19 goals, highlighted by a double digit effort his junior year. While also contributing eight assists, he made his presence known on both sides of the ball by causing eight turnovers and grabbing 28 rollers.



Women’s Lacrosse

#14 Madison Chestnut out of Ashburn, Va. played on defense throughout her four years as a Captain. She registered seven goals and one assist during her time on the field across her 15 games, boasts a .923 shots on goal percentage and grabbed six draw controls.



#21 Sam Wettengel from Dameron, Md. found another gear in her junior year playing in the midfield. She caused 42 turnovers in a single season and established a new program record in the process. She also finished with 87 ground balls, and 67 draw controls to go alongside her 69 points, 53 came by way of goals.



#24 Hannah Curry from Crozet, Va. was an anchor on the defensive end of the field all four years, seeing action in 36 total games including starting the last seven of her collegiate campaign. During that time, she would turn opponents away, causing 16 turnovers and picking up 20 rollers in the process.



#25 Olivia Aumais played out of Groton, Mass. on the attack. She scored 14 goals on 19 shots and, in the process, cultivated a perfect shooting percentage with all 19 shots landing on target. She could be relied on to pressure the goalie against any squad as was evident by her goal against #13 ranked Washington & Lee in her junior season.



#32 Katie Orrison from Leesburg, Va. played on the attack and was a strong player coming off the bench. Playing in 46 contests, she averaged just over one point per contest with 48 points on just 10 starts. She contributed 33 goals and 15 assists, as well as 14 ground balls and 11 draw controls while on the field.



#35 Kaitlyn Ready hailing from Baltimore, Md. was the last line of defense for the Captains and was a good one at that. Starting in 54 of her 56 career games, she recorded the top two performances all time for her work between the pipes for single game saves. She became the first player for the program to both reach and surpass 500 saves in just her junior year. She continued to pad her stats up to 534 saves, over 60 higher than the former record holder.



Softball

#5 Grace Wild from Potomac Falls, Va. played second base all four years for the Captains. Wild finishes her career with a .364 batting average with 164 hits and 14 home runs.



#6 Aubrey Bates from Lorton, Va. pitched all four years for the Captains. Bates finishes her career with an ERA of 1.76 in 353.1 innings of work giving her a 45-10 overall record.



#9 Trish Webb from Suffolk, Va. pitched and played the infield for the Captains after transferring from USC Upstate. Webb finishes her Captains career with an ERA of 1.40 in 105 innings of work giving her a 14-5 overall record as a pitcher. She ended with a batting average of .190 with four hits.



#31 Krista Jasak from Ludlow, Ma. played first and third base all four years for the Captains. Jasak finishes her career with a .286 batting average with eight hits and a single home run.



#44 Tara Deck from Yorktown Va. played right field all four years for the Captains. Deck finishes her career with a .238 batting average with 62 hits and 12 home runs.



Baseball

#7 Trey Hicks from Poquoson, Va. played right field for the Captains after transferring from Louisburg College. Hicks finishes his Captains career with a .361 batting average with 73 hits and 16 home runs.



#17 Tyler Jumper from Fairfax, Va. pitched all four years for the Captains. Jumper finishes his career with an ERA of 2.26 in 67.2 innings of work giving him a 9-0 overall record.



#26 Brian Owens from Mathews, Va. pitched all four years for the Captains. Owens finishes his career with an ERA of 2.90 in 102.1 innings of work giving him a 6-3 overall record.



#32 Teddy Herbert from Arlington, Va. pitched all four years for the Captains. Herbert finishes his career with an ERA of 5.52 in 73.1 innings of work giving him an 8-2 overall record.



#34 Andrew Suppa from Fairfax, Va. played third base all four years and pitched for two years for the Captains. Suppa finishes his career with a .283 batting average with 28 hits and an ERA of 4.30 in 23 innings of work giving him an 1-0 overall record.



#39 Kyle Darmstead from Bristow, Va. pitched all four years for the Captains. Darmstead finishes his career with an ERA of 3.93 in 36.2 innings of work giving him an overall record of 4-1.



Men’s Track

Dainen Brass from Virginia Beach, Va. ran sprints all four years for the Captains. Brass secured All-Region accolades for his performance in the CNU Pentathlon/Heptathlon last year.



Ian Dors from Berryville, Va. ran distance all four years for the Captains. Dors finished fourth in the 800m race at the CAC Outdoor Championships last year with a time of 1:55.48.



Carter Giles from Glen Allen, Va. ran distance all four years for the Captains. Giles finished 12th in the 400m race during the CAC Outdoor Championships last year with a time of 52.76.



Steven Martin from Woodbridge, Va. ran sprints and competed in the pole vault after transferring from Washington State University. Martin had two top 10 finishes in the pole vault during the CAC Outdoor Championships last year.



Jason Putnam from Fuquay Varina, Nc. ran distance all four years for the Captains. Putnam had two top 10 finishes at the CAC Outdoor Championships last year after coming in fourth in the 1500m race with a time of 4:04.84 and sixth in the 5000m race with a time of 15:54.56.



Addison Roeschley from Harrisonburg, Va. ran sprints and competed in the hurdles for three years for the Captains. Roeschley ran a season best in the 60m hurdles with a time of 10.02 at the Captains Invitational last year.

Women’s Track

Samantha Dickerson from Midlothian, Va. ran distance all four years for the Captains. Dickerson earned the CAC Track Athlete of the Week honor on Feb. 5, 2019, due to several stellar performances.



Kayla Forosisky from Salisbury, Md. ran sprints this year for the Captains. Forosisky finished in the top 10 of both the 200m race and the 60m race in the CAC Indoor Championship this year.



Mariam Kolbai from Leesburg, Va. ran distance all four years for the Captains. Kolbai ran her best time of 12:00.32 in the 3000m race at the Vince Brown Invitational last year.



Monica Lannen from Reston, Va. ran distance all four years for the Captains. Lannen received All-Region accolades for her performance in the 800m race and the mile during the indoor season last year.



Jessica Lee from Annandale, Va. ran distance all four years for the Captains. Lee finished fourth at the outdoor league meet last year in the 10,000m race with a time of 40:52.48.



Abby Snyder from Springfield, Va. ran distance all four years for the Captains. Snyder finished eighth in the 3000m steeplechase at the CAC Outdoor Championships last year with a time of 13:12.10.



Shannon Woods from Pewaukee, Wi. ran distance all four years for the Captains. Woods received All-Region honors for her performance in the Distance Medley Relay during the indoor season last year.

~Austin Urch, Staff Writer~

~Michael Innacelli, Sports Editor & Managing CNUTV Editor~