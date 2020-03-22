Athletics says we’ll be “CNU” next year

COVID-19 strikes out spring sports and cancels the rest of the 2020 season

COVID-19, more popularly known as Coronavirus, has caused most sports leagues and affiliates to close their doors. First the NBA shut down, then the NHL and MLS closed their doors on the season, and MLB will get a late start to their season in mid-late May as it was only a few weeks away.



At the national level, athletics stopped overnight, and the same happened right here at home. Christopher Newport University Athletics have cancelled all spring sports, thus putting the 2019-20 athletic season to rest.



It started around 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, with the cancelation of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Round of 16 match against Hobart College. The game was slated to be played behind closed doors, but as the progression of COVID-19 continued, the NCAA and CNU saw fit to cancel the game.



Shortly after the cancellation of the basketball game, it was announced that classes would be moving online. This move from the university raised the question of “what do we do about athletics?”



At first it seemed as if the university was going to try and continue to play games as best as they could. Hoping to give the seniors of the spring teams one last chance to play, the athletics department did their best to keep the doors open; however, this didn’t last long, and it was quickly apparent the season would be ending for all spring sports.



Women’s Lacrosse was scheduled to have their senior day game over the weekend, and with several changes to the schedule, it seemed they might be able to squeeze one more game in. Unfortunately, due to health concerns and colleges across the nation closing the game was cancelled.



The senior day activities still took place as scheduled, and the seniors on the Women’s Lacrosse team got to have one last moment in the sun before saying goodbye. The Softball team did not get the chance to play an official home game this season, so for the seniors on the team, this will be a tough end.



With COVID-19 cancelling the spring season, many seniors did not get the chance to properly say goodbye to their home fields. The Spring 2020 season will go down in the history books as one that was taken too soon.



On a personal note, I would like to take the time to congratulate all the seniors who had their final season cut short. It doesn’t seem fair that many of them did not get to enjoy their final season playing the sport they love at our wonderful university. Just know that our students are thankful for how well you all represented us over the past four years.



As a senior and as somebody who has worked in athletics here at CNU, it saddens me that this is it, but thank you for all the hard work you put in every day throughout the last four years. Thank you for giving myself and the rest of the student body a team to cheer for.



One last time with heart, Go Captains!

~Michael Innacelli, Sports Editor & CNUTV Managing Editor~