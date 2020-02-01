Lifetime learning and friendships

The Lifelong Learning Society at CNU celebrates 30th anniversary together

The LifeLong Learning Society (LLS) is celebrating 30 years of living up to its name.

The organization provides hundreds of retirement-age Hampton Roads residents with the opportunity to expand their knowledge, make friends and take classes, trips, tours and more.

The admission requirement is probably the easiest one has ever heard of: intellectual curiosity.

LLS was founded in 1989 and was originally named the Elderlearning Society. It served the retired locals as a place to enjoy continuing their studies and discussions.

Originally the program started with one computer course. These days the program offers over 175 classes during three semesters. These classes range from Spanish to watercolor.

In addition, there are clubs offered to the LLS, one popular one being the Scrabble Club.

Yoder Barn is the home of the LLS, which is why many students may never have seen it on campus.

One may wonder how the program is advertised if it does not have physical representation on campus, but it spreads quickly through word of mouth.

This method has helped grow the LLS from 54 members to over 700. It is mostly run by volunteers who help keep the day-to-day activities running smoothly.

The instructors range from current and former CNU professors to retirees from trades.

Even some of the previous LifeLong Learners can teach a class or two. Professors are even allowed to join LLS after retiring from CNU. Theodora Bostick retired in 2006 and decided to join LLS after a decade of teaching LLS classes.

The LLS even offers opportunities for field trips. Bostick once had the opportunity to travel to France for a LLS trip.

Naturally, however, not all trips are as far away as France. Closer to home, the LLC takes trips to the Jefferson Lab, the Mariners’ Museum and NASA Langley Research Center.

Some of these trips are even offered at CNU. The student shows at the Ferguson Center for the Arts are always well-attended by the LLS.

Some of these“trips” come to them at Yoder Barn. The Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Monday talks attracts many LLS members.

A recent hit at Yoder Barn is the “Ukulearners.” Instructor Mark Morgan introduced ukuleles during a trip with the LLS over the summer.

It was a much more popular and successful than he thought it would be. Soon it developed into its own course.

Over 50 LLS members signed up for the course, and it eventually made its way into the Hampton Roads community.

One of the “Ukulearners” asked her fellow members to play a concert for her neighbors as their performance debut. They went on to perform at the 30th Anniversary Carnival.

The friendships made at LLS are deep. Members come together to gain more knowledge and to learn new hobbies.

They form relationships based on values and knowledge. When friendships are based on knowledge, the possibility of the growth of that friendship is endless.

~Caitlyn Bauske, Staff Writer~



